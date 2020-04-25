About this Course

5,230 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Monetary Policy Implementation

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 97 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Monetary Policy Strategy

2 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 104 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Monetary Policy and Exchange Rates

2 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 98 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Bringing it all together

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MONETARY POLICY IN THE ASIA PACIFIC

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder