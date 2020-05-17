K
Apr 25, 2020
The course introduced the basic knowledge about monetary policy with very sufficient real-world cases as examples. It is easy to understand and worth taking as the length of the course is perfect.
JA
Jun 18, 2021
thoroughly enjoyable course on monetary policy.......a go to course for any individual seeking knowledge on monetary policy and its application in the economy of countries......
By Kanstantsin V•
May 17, 2020
This is really amazing! An easy way to understend monetary policy in a complex 4-week training session. No unnecessary things, just everything that is useful to understand core aspects of how and for what does the Central bank act. A composition of the course is perfect and understandable. I'm really grateful to Dave Cook!! Keep going! Thank you very much, Dave!!!
I'll strongly recommend this course to my colleagues. And acquired knowledge is going to be implemented for improvement of monetry policy in the Republic of Belarus!
By Joshua A•
Jun 19, 2021
thoroughly enjoyable course on monetary policy.......a go to course for any individual seeking knowledge on monetary policy and its application in the economy of countries......
By Bhavya K•
Feb 17, 2019
This course does a great job in the field of monetary policy making in particular and macroeconomics in general. Thoroughly enjoyed the material, the presentation and especially loved it when the instructor backs it all up with historical data. Would recommend if you are looking for a platform to kick start your career in this field, or even if you aren't, I think the knowledge provided would help you go a long way in your career.
By Supanut L•
Jan 9, 2021
Monetary policies topic already complicate without the involvement of international economics. Still, in the real world, no country is isolated that why we need to know the impact of the exchange rate and fund flow to country macroeconomics. I admit that I doubt that I could retain this knowledge and use it after this course because of their complicated. This course is good, and these monetary policies make an impact on everyone.
By Rachel S•
Jun 9, 2021
The module was paced appropriately. Slides had a clear structure that made it easy to follow what the professor was teaching. Would recommend it to those who have a brief understanding of macroeconomics (exchange rates, inflation) beforehand. This module is of equal breadth and depth, with various case studies and detailed explanations of concepts. Highly recommended! Kudos to Prof Cook!
By Jacky L•
Aug 26, 2020
The best course I ever attended online and in the real world! I work in FX desk in an investment bank and find this course really helpful, especially the course provides lots of real life examples in addition to theories. The instructor explains difficult concepts very clearly and quiz are provided to enhance student's understanding. Look forward to other courses by David Cook!
By ARIOLI S•
May 13, 2021
Great learning experience. A fundamental course in understanding how Central Bank can provide our societies better stability (or instability when mistaking!). In a global financial framework Asia is playing a big role and it will expand in future. Thank you, Professor
By SAI P•
Sep 3, 2019
It's really awesome, It clearly explains the monetary policy of a state and functions of central banks and its implementation and effect on exchange and interest rates superbly from scratch and a lame person an understand it easily. Nice structured course.
By Mohamed M•
Nov 17, 2021
The monetary policy analysis part is wonderful where it combined theory with real-world data application. The course needed to focus on qunatifying FX rate misalignments based on the theoretical foundation of the balance of payments model.
By Phillip A W O•
Apr 1, 2021
Great course for me as an introduction to monetary policy, while its emphasis is on Asia Pacific, the material learned is transferable to other parts of the world. At least, to my knowledge, in the western economies.
By Azajul I N•
Dec 16, 2020
This course is superb. I really enjoyed this course. The instructor was astoundingly excellent, and all the contents of this course were really comprehensive. Thanks a lot for gifting us this wonderful course.
By Richard K•
Mar 4, 2021
A very informative course. More difficult than I expected, but the professor explained everything quite well. He also explained the answers in depth to the quiz questions after each video presentation.
By Kalaivani•
Apr 26, 2020
The course introduced the basic knowledge about monetary policy with very sufficient real-world cases as examples. It is easy to understand and worth taking as the length of the course is perfect.
By Annie L ( L•
Feb 17, 2022
such a great course learning the exchange rate and interest rate of monetary policy from Central Bank perspective. You should not miss it!
By Khrystyna I•
Mar 9, 2021
Very interesting and useful course! Presenting of the material was quite appropriate even for beginners and the pace was just right!
By Zanggar B•
Oct 8, 2020
The course explained the most important concepts of monetary policy. Massive thanks to the professor. He made it short and clear
By Aviral D•
Jun 30, 2019
Lots of detail which is very well explained by the professor. Hope to meet him in person if I get into the University in 2020.
By Merari R•
Aug 14, 2019
Thank you for making it possible to continue learning, all content is controlled and meaningless, Thank you all.
By Nice D o•
Dec 28, 2020
thank you for this wonderful course. i've learned a lot esp my confusion on asia pacific
By Emin H•
May 7, 2020
Excellent course. But if you share your presentation it will be more helpful. Thanks!!
By Dr M J•
May 27, 2020
Cross country comparison of the monetary policy is really good and informative.
By Jingtao Z•
Dec 13, 2020
Very good coverage with APAC monetary policy framework. Strongly recommend.
By Valerie O•
Apr 7, 2021
Detailed explanations. Looking forward to more courses like this!
By Sharad C•
May 5, 2020
Course content was brilliant and very well explained. Well done!!
By Stefano M•
May 11, 2022
Very well structured course. Highly reccommended.