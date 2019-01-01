David Cook is Professor of Economics and a Faculty Associate at the HKUST Institute for Emerging Market Studies. Professor Cook has been a member of the HKUST Department of Economics since 1996. His research focus has been on international macroeconomics. He has published research in the Journal of Monetary Economics, Journal of International Economics, and the Review of Economics and Statistics. He has worked as a visiting scholar at the IMF Institute for Capacity Development and the Bank for International Settlements. He is currently the Hong Kong editor of the Pacific Economic Review.