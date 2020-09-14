JA
Apr 29, 2022
Myself , Jyoti Aggarwal just completed this course but have not received certificate yet. paid 59$ to get the certificate.
HL
Oct 14, 2020
I've gained wide knowledge of the Australian economy from the professor.
By David M•
Sep 14, 2020
Excellent inside view of the Australian Economy!
By Sharmine•
May 17, 2020
amazing teaching, it was fun learning.
By VALERIA L G T•
Apr 19, 2021
Excellent content and profesor
By ghadi w•
Dec 17, 2020
Great course and explanatory videos, i rated it 4 stars because I also wanted more information about the main sources of revenues of the Australian economy, more details about the imports exports and room for future growth.
But overall this course provides good information and is well organized for a better understanding.
By Nadia D X•
Jun 10, 2021
Very informative and helpful for me to understand basic economic principles, and learn to utilize the models to analyse the government's policies' impact on the economy.
This course's module-4 focuses on the 2007-2010 GFC -- it is an interesting and enlightening part, not only providing knowledge on the causes and impacts of the GFC, also opinions, analysis and conclusions from perspectives of experts who were involved in the policy-making during the GFC.
By Ezra B•
Jul 26, 2020
After translating the transcript into my personal note folder as a way of memorising key points about the Australian economy i am super satisfied with this course completion as i have learned very useful information which is extremely important !
Thank You
By JA E A•
Apr 30, 2022
By Nguyen T Y L•
Nov 21, 2020
That course created a picture of Australia's economic through 19-21 century. With model IM-LS
By Hoa T L•
Oct 15, 2020
I've gained wide knowledge of the Australian economy from the professor.
By Jacobus M v d B•
Oct 21, 2020
Very comprehensiveve
By Michael T•
Aug 12, 2021
Great overview of the Australian economy and the role of both monetary and fiscal policy. Using the GFC to bring the learnings to life with real examples was a great way to conclude the course.
By Fernando F M•
Sep 28, 2020
It was a nice experience. Maybe could agregatte some information about international trade or markets un Australia intead of GFC. The course is very good!!!. Congrats
By Ling T•
May 26, 2021
A breif introduction of the macroeconomy especially the period of GFC. Easy to understand. Thanks, Denny.
By Leonel C•
Mar 1, 2021
Good course, a worthy subject, a great teacher!