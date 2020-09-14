Chevron Left
4.5
stars
44 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

This four-week, four-module course explores selective aspects of the Australian economy, with emphasis on macroeconomic and financial policies. The course introduces participants to several key attributes of the Australian economy and discusses how they are influenced by both domestic and international forces. We will examine some of the key issues and dilemmas facing the Australian economy and how policymakers can deal with them using monetary and fiscal policies. There will also be a discussion on the still-fresh 2007-2010s global financial crisis, the lessons learned, and how policymakers deal with the aftermath. Discussions will be centered around sound economic theories and reasoning, and utilize actual data whenever applicable. Applications of the economic reasoning and theories to current, real-world issues pertaining to the Australian economy will also be provided. In addition to conventional lectures, the course also contains several interviews with relevant experts and practitioners. No prior knowledge or training in economics is required....

Top reviews

JA

Apr 29, 2022

Myself , Jyoti Aggarwal just completed this course but have not received certificate yet. paid 59$ to get the certificate.

HL

Oct 14, 2020

I've gained wide knowledge of the Australian economy from the professor.

Filter by:

1 - 14 of 14 Reviews for Understanding the Australian economy: An introduction to macroeconomic and financial policies

By David M

Sep 14, 2020

Excellent inside view of the Australian Economy!

By Sharmine

May 17, 2020

amazing teaching, it was fun learning.

By VALERIA L G T

Apr 19, 2021

Excellent content and profesor

By ghadi w

Dec 17, 2020

Great course and explanatory videos, i rated it 4 stars because I also wanted more information about the main sources of revenues of the Australian economy, more details about the imports exports and room for future growth.

But overall this course provides good information and is well organized for a better understanding.

By Nadia D X

Jun 10, 2021

Very informative and helpful for me to understand basic economic principles, and learn to utilize the models to analyse the government's policies' impact on the economy.

This course's module-4 focuses on the 2007-2010 GFC -- it is an interesting and enlightening part, not only providing knowledge on the causes and impacts of the GFC, also opinions, analysis and conclusions from perspectives of experts who were involved in the policy-making during the GFC.

By Ezra B

Jul 26, 2020

After translating the transcript into my personal note folder as a way of memorising key points about the Australian economy i am super satisfied with this course completion as i have learned very useful information which is extremely important !

Thank You

By JA E A

Apr 30, 2022

By Nguyen T Y L

Nov 21, 2020

That course created a picture of Australia's economic through 19-21 century. With model IM-LS

By Hoa T L

Oct 15, 2020

By Jacobus M v d B

Oct 21, 2020

Very comprehensiveve

By Michael T

Aug 12, 2021

G​reat overview of the Australian economy and the role of both monetary and fiscal policy. Using the GFC to bring the learnings to life with real examples was a great way to conclude the course.

By Fernando F M

Sep 28, 2020

It was a nice experience. Maybe could agregatte some information about international trade or markets un Australia intead of GFC. The course is very good!!!. Congrats

By Ling T

May 26, 2021

A​ breif introduction of the macroeconomy especially the period of GFC. Easy to understand. Thanks, Denny.

By Leonel C

Mar 1, 2021

Good course, a worthy subject, a great teacher!

