About this Course

22,059 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability Specialization
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability Specialization
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IE Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(5,425 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Macroeconomy Overview

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 87 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

The Fiscal Policy Tool

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Deficits, Debts, Myths and Realities

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Monetary Policy

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM UNDERSTANDING ECONOMIC POLICYMAKING

View all reviews

About the Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability Specialization

Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder