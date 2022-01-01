- Economy
Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability Specialization
Navigate Through Today's Globalized Economy. Take economic knowledge and turn it into practical tools.
At the end of each MOOC, you will find a capstone project. You will have the opportunity to put into practice everything learned during the course. You must analyze the best economic indicators for a given country; present an outline of the best economic policy trends and milestones of that country. In addition, you will have to associate the macroeconomic indicators to the policies chosen by governments in each case and indicate if the policy was appropriate. Finally, you will present your findings and emphasize the potential risks of not implementing the correct policy.
Understanding economic policymaking
This is the first of the three courses part of the Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability Specialization. This course will employ a non-technical approach to analyze how governments use policy to influence a country's economy. Upon completing the course you should be able to discuss national debts and deficits, examine fiscal and monetary policy and their appropriateness to the situation of an economy, and anticipate the results of fiscal and monetary policies and structural reform on a country. These concepts will give you the tools to develop your own position in many current economic debates, such as fiscal stimulus vs. austerity, the merits of quantitative easing, the need for higher interest rates or the future growth path of many modern economies.
Trade, Immigration and Exchange Rates in a Globalized World
This is the second of the three courses part of the Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability Specialization. This course will focus on facets of globalization that affect a country´s economic perspectives and decisions. Globalization has recently been the predominant subject in many political debates, and this course will go into the determinants of globalization. It will be separated into four modules; the first module will explain exchange rates. It will cover what determines exchange rate and how different exchange rates affect the economy and the reality of currencies. The second module will explore trade, the reality of free trade, and what occurs to a country´s economy with protectionism. The third module will go into the balance of payments, it will help you understand how economic transactions between a country and the rest of the world work. The fourth module will focus on Immigration, which is probably one of the most controversial subjects today. It will explain how migration affects host countries and it will cover current migration trends.
Business Opportunities and Risks in a Globalized Economy
This is the last of the three courses part of the Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability Specialization.¨Business Opportunities and Risks in a Globalized World¨ is the the 3rd and final course of the ¨Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability¨ Specialization taught by IE Business School's Professor Gayle Allard. This course is designed to help an investor, businessperson or economist approach macroeconomic, institutional and international data and derive information from the indicators that point to the types of opportunities and risks that they present. Students will gain practice by handling the data of some of the largest economies in the world –the United States, Japan, the European Union, China and India—and “reading the story” of their economies from their data, yielding surprisingly profound conclusions about their present and future. The course is the third in a series for the specialization but it is also a stand-alone course for anyone who wants practice in practical macroeconomics.
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
