Professor
Gayle Allard is a native of California who has lived and worked in Spain for more than 20 years. She is a professor of Economic Environment and Country Analysis at IE Business School in Madrid and has also served as Vice-Chancellor for Research for IE University. Professor Allard has a PhD in Economics from the University of California, Davis, where her dissertation explored how labor-market institutions and policies have generated unemployment in Europe since World War II. Her most recent research continues to focus on labor market institutions, the welfare state and proposals for reform, most particularly in the Spanish case. She also researches development issues, and in particular the role of institutions in economic success. Prior to obtaining her PhD in Economics, Professor Allard completed a Master´s degree in International Affairs at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, and a Master´s degree in Spanish Language and Literature at the Monterey Institute of International Studies. She lives in Madrid with her husband and five children.