This is the last of the three courses part of the Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability Specialization.¨Business Opportunities and Risks in a Globalized World¨ is the the 3rd and final course of the ¨Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability¨ Specialization taught by IE Business School's Professor Gayle Allard. This course is designed to help an investor, businessperson or economist approach macroeconomic, institutional and international data and derive information from the indicators that point to the types of opportunities and risks that they present. Students will gain practice by handling the data of some of the largest economies in the world –the United States, Japan, the European Union, China and India—and “reading the story” of their economies from their data, yielding surprisingly profound conclusions about their present and future. The course is the third in a series for the specialization but it is also a stand-alone course for anyone who wants practice in practical macroeconomics.
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
The USA: GDP, Inflation and Unemployment; Growth and Gaps: Reviewing the Basic Relationships.
The US economy is not only the world´s largest, but also one of the most free-market developed economies; and its data is abundant and excellent. It provides an ideal opportunity for students to review the basic macroeconomic and policy variables and relationships, and to identify these or detect their absence in the real world. In the process, they can make the first steps toward determining how “normal” or especially good situations provide business opportunities and how departures from the rules point up situations that are risky for businesses operating in that country.
Japan: Current Accounts and Currencies: International Economics Relationships
Japan, also one of the world´s giants, has followed a particular growth and development strategy which is reflected in its macroeconomic and international data. We will explore in this segment Japan´s data, in contrast to the United States, and find the unique policy challenges that this strategy presents for Japan, and the opportunities and risks that it implies for investors.
The European Integration Experiment: The Benefits of Trade and Migration
The EU is the world´s largest trading area and if it were a country, it would be one of the world´s largest. European nations opted for an intense project of economic integration in the postwar period which has incorporated 28 nations, but one of them, the UK, is in the process of leaving. We will discuss in this section how this type of integration conditions growth, crisis and recovery, and the mechanisms that countries with a single monetary policy and a single currency have (and do not have) to adjust their economies. What did we learn from the Eurozone crisis and the vote by so many UK citizens to leave Europe, and what are the implications for businesses operating in this region?
India and China: Economic Development, How it Occurs, and the World's Upcoming Giants
The final segment of the course turns toward the two emerging giants, India and China, and contemplates their past and future development strategies and thee risks and opportunities that they entail. Development itself is discussed, and how it occurs, and the strategies that nations may choose. The different components of GDP (C, I, G and X-M) are compared between India and China over a long period, to see what have been the different drivers for growth in the two countries over time. Special attention is paid in this section to institutional indicators, which are very different from developed countries, and the divergent demographic trends in the two countries; and the implications of those differences for the future.
It helped me a lot to understand different economies of the world. Thanks a lot.
A very simple course with great practical applications! Just what we need!
The course is very good and the instructor has explained things nicely. Only the second specialisation of trade and immigration could have been more rigorous. A big thanks for the instructor.
Well taught to the extent that even a person without an economic like me could understand the economics around me and the globe. Thank you
This Specialization aims to make economic concepts accessible to every learner, and to teach them to analyze current events using the toolkit of economics. It begins by explaining the basic parameters of the macroeconomy, and how governments can/should use both fiscal and monetary policy to influence growth, inflation and employment. It then moves on to the international arena, where countries interact, and explains the basic principles of free trade, exchange rates, the balance of payments and immigration and how these interactions affect our everyday lives. Finally, learners will apply these tools and concepts to the world's leading economies and discover how they can "read" from a country's economic data important lessons about the risks and opportunities of doing business in these countries, equipping them with tools that they can use in the workplace and even in their personal investment decisions.
