This course explores the ways firms overcome challenges when operating globally – a process characterized for its complexity and uncertainty. Corporations trying to succeed in the global economy need to develop different types of strategies depending on where they are conducting business or industry they are in.
This course is part of the Global Challenges in Business Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: How Should Firms Operate Globally? What Determines Their Global Strategy?
The main challenge of managers going global is to determine the important differences between countries and how to manage them. This class provides an analytical framework on how to manage those differences inside the firm and when competing with other corporations.
Module 2: Entering Global Markets: Aggressively? Cautiously? Big? Small?
How and when to enter a particular foreign market is a complex decision. While sometimes it makes sense to enter aggressively to earn first-mover advantages, in some other occasions waiting for others to enter first might be the best strategy. Similarly, entering small sometimes makes more sense than entering big. This module explores the advantages of each strategy and when to use them.
Module 3: Entry Strategies of Multinational Corporations
When entering foreign markets, multinational corporations have different options from which to choose. They are determined by the factors studied in the OLI and CAGE frameworks as well as the strategies chosen based on the cost reduction and differentiation pressures. This section studies how to evaluate which way to enter a foreign market, and the associated advantages and disadvantages.
Module 4: How Do Multinationals Strategize in an Increasingly Complex Political Environment?
When operating globally, managers need to carefully analyze the political environment and develop strategies to deal with issues such as instability, xenophobia, or nationalism. This module explores the options firms have when dealing with political uncertainties, the type of analysis they need to conduct, and the political strategies they can develop.
Reviews
- 5 stars88.23%
- 4 stars10.29%
- 3 stars1.47%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GLOBAL STRATEGY II: DOING BUSINESS IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY
Loved the course and the class format. Great videos and easy to follow.
I was a very informative, interactive and fantastic course that would give you a very good insight into doing business in this ever changing global business environment.
it was a worthwhile course and I learnt a lot and my insight into the global economy and how it works have been amplified.
A must do course for students or professionals interested or practicing global business.
About the Global Challenges in Business Specialization
Learning Outcomes for the Specialization:
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.