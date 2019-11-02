Starting in the late 1990s, “globalization” became a buzzword to describe the apparent integration of markets in the world economy. Many authors and pundits claimed that the world was converging towards a market-friendly democratic place, while gurus and consulting firms were rapidly producing formulae and advice on how to make profits out of the global economy. Decades later, new realities show that globalization does not necessarily mean political, cultural, and economic convergence and that, in fact, forces against it are strong.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: How Did We Get Here? Why Does It Matter?
The current global world is not unique nor is it stable. The world has been more globally integrated in the past than in the present times. Many emerging economies are actually re-emerging from a not-so-distant past when they dominated the global economy. An understanding of these processes will allow us to conduct sophisticated analyses of the global economy that take into account political and economic issues as well as historical processes.
Module 2: The Big Disappointment: The World Did Not Converge
During the 1990s, many analysts forecasted a global cultural, economic, and political convergence. Reality shows that this did not happen. Business people engaged in global activities need to understand how to analyze the differences between countries. This module provides tools for this type of analysis and ways to determine how they affect businesses.
Module 3: Why We Trade and How We Do It
The most basic way by which corporations develop international operations is through trade. These operations are determined by the way nations arrange trade with each other. In this section we explore what determines what and how countries trade with each other, the mechanisms regulating this trade, and the way corporations adapt to them.
Module 4: Why Do We Have Multinationals? What Determines the Type of Multinational?
You don’t need to be a multinational to succeed in the business world. In fact, not all successful firms become multinational and not all multinationals are successful. This module explains what the main elements are in determining whether firms become multinational or not, what characteristics they exploit when going abroad, and where their competitive advantage is.
دورة قيمة جدا تساعد علي معرفة الالية التي يعمل بها الاقتصاد العالمي والتجارة ال
Very excellent course about Global strategy and Global Economy. I advice this course to everyone!!! You will learn everything about Global Economy!!!
The course can be more detailed and more around recent events.
Thoroughly enjoyed learning the concepts taught in this course by Prof. Bucheli.
