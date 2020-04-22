Chevron Left
Starting in the late 1990s, “globalization” became a buzzword to describe the apparent integration of markets in the world economy. Many authors and pundits claimed that the world was converging towards a market-friendly democratic place, while gurus and consulting firms were rapidly producing formulae and advice on how to make profits out of the global economy. Decades later, new realities show that globalization does not necessarily mean political, cultural, and economic convergence and that, in fact, forces against it are strong. This course seeks to help you understand the forces of globalization and how cross-cultural management and the relationship of a multinational organization to various host countries is becoming more and more critical in today’s global economy. This course begins with the discussion of these issues and global relationships and delves into a deeper understanding of business strategy in today’s global business marketplace. You will be able to: • Understand how we got to the present moment of globalization and why it matters • Understand the complexities of the current globalization, recognizing not all countries are the same • Evaluate the effects of international trade regulations on international business • Evaluate when and why companies operate as multinationals This course is part of Gies College of Business’ suite of online programs, including the iMBA and iMSM. Learn more about admission into these programs and explore how your Coursera work can be leveraged if accepted into a degree program at https://degrees.giesbusiness.illinois.edu/idegrees/....

RK

Dec 16, 2020

A good course for beginners to learn about history of free trade and globalisation. One needs to know about the thought processes and evolution of theories that govern the situations today

FR

Apr 21, 2020

Very excellent course about Global strategy and Global Economy. I advice this course to everyone!!!\n\nYou will learn everything about Global Economy!!!

By Farhan M R

Apr 22, 2020

Very excellent course about Global strategy and Global Economy. I advice this course to everyone!!!

You will learn everything about Global Economy!!!

By Teamrat K G

Feb 17, 2021

This course was so interesting and insightful that I have acquired an essential understanding of the global strategy: how the global economy works especially in reference to the Multinational Corporations (MNCs). The course instructor, Marcelo Bucheli, has been so amazing from the start to the end. The way he relates the real world situations with the global strategy theories and concepts is something else. That's what makes him special from the other teachers I have met so far. After completing the course, I managed to obtain such significant insights about globalization, CAGE Analysis, trade theories and OLI Framework. Shortly, I loved the course and I recommend others to register and go for it ASAP.

By Naila M

Apr 11, 2020

What a perfect and concise course!. I would highly recommend it to get good knowledge of mechanism of world economy.!

By Raul K

Apr 15, 2020

nice

By Roderick M

Feb 11, 2022

I'm glad I stuck with the course after module 1 which was covering historical information. Modules 2 to 4 I found very interesting. I also liked how the Professor explains things clearly and in an easier manner without having to sound like an intellectual, or speaking in a way that needs to be decoded like most professors do.

By Elchin M

May 19, 2020

Great course, however, I've faced problems regarding reviewing assignments of my peers, there was none at the review screen. Had to use forums instead, which is not intuitive. Would be great to not involve reviewing others' work to begin with. Nonetheless, great course.

By Ramkrishna K

Dec 17, 2020

By Ghozy A A

Aug 24, 2020

I think Mr. Buchelli is a brilliant lecturer. Pass 80% in exam in coursera with my memory never as easy as this before.

By Asim I A

Apr 9, 2020

This course is very details. Thank you to Mr.Marcelo. All case Was explain very good

By ARUSHI

Sep 7, 2020

This is a great learning experience. The course is very interesting and insightful.

By Parth S

Mar 31, 2021

Thoroughly enjoyed learning the concepts taught in this course by Prof. Bucheli.

By Osman H A

Nov 2, 2019

دورة قيمة جدا تساعد علي معرفة الالية التي يعمل بها الاقتصاد العالمي والتجارة ال

By Sergi R

Apr 10, 2020

Marcelo is great, very interesting course, looking forward to Part II

By Александр Ш

May 30, 2021

Спасибо преподавателю и сокурсникам за работу! Отличный курс!

By Göktan M F

Nov 19, 2020

It is a very informative program. Thank you for everything.

By Keith K D

Jul 5, 2019

Great course with a world view on how economies work

By Prayan D

Jul 31, 2020

One of the best course i have done from coursera.

By TUSHAR H

Aug 17, 2021

one of the best courses i have done till now.

By Jenny B

Sep 9, 2018

Great course, and very interesting!

By Huang W

Sep 19, 2021

It's a very useful course

By Smarnika G

Jun 15, 2020

By Tural K

Apr 16, 2020

It is highly recommended!

By Daniel S K

Dec 28, 2020

really enjoyed this one!

By Pierre L

Jun 20, 2017

Very interesting class.

By Oruc e

May 18, 2020

that course is awesome

