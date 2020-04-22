RK
Dec 16, 2020
A good course for beginners to learn about history of free trade and globalisation. One needs to know about the thought processes and evolution of theories that govern the situations today
FR
Apr 21, 2020
Very excellent course about Global strategy and Global Economy. I advice this course to everyone!!!\n\nYou will learn everything about Global Economy!!!
By Farhan M R•
Apr 22, 2020
Very excellent course about Global strategy and Global Economy. I advice this course to everyone!!!
You will learn everything about Global Economy!!!
By Teamrat K G•
Feb 17, 2021
This course was so interesting and insightful that I have acquired an essential understanding of the global strategy: how the global economy works especially in reference to the Multinational Corporations (MNCs). The course instructor, Marcelo Bucheli, has been so amazing from the start to the end. The way he relates the real world situations with the global strategy theories and concepts is something else. That's what makes him special from the other teachers I have met so far. After completing the course, I managed to obtain such significant insights about globalization, CAGE Analysis, trade theories and OLI Framework. Shortly, I loved the course and I recommend others to register and go for it ASAP.
By Naila M•
Apr 11, 2020
What a perfect and concise course!. I would highly recommend it to get good knowledge of mechanism of world economy.!
By Raul K•
Apr 15, 2020
nice
By Roderick M•
Feb 11, 2022
I'm glad I stuck with the course after module 1 which was covering historical information. Modules 2 to 4 I found very interesting. I also liked how the Professor explains things clearly and in an easier manner without having to sound like an intellectual, or speaking in a way that needs to be decoded like most professors do.
By Elchin M•
May 19, 2020
Great course, however, I've faced problems regarding reviewing assignments of my peers, there was none at the review screen. Had to use forums instead, which is not intuitive. Would be great to not involve reviewing others' work to begin with. Nonetheless, great course.
By Ramkrishna K•
Dec 17, 2020
A good course for beginners to learn about history of free trade and globalisation. One needs to know about the thought processes and evolution of theories that govern the situations today
By Ghozy A A•
Aug 24, 2020
I think Mr. Buchelli is a brilliant lecturer. Pass 80% in exam in coursera with my memory never as easy as this before.
By Asim I A•
Apr 9, 2020
This course is very details. Thank you to Mr.Marcelo. All case Was explain very good
By ARUSHI•
Sep 7, 2020
This is a great learning experience. The course is very interesting and insightful.
By Parth S•
Mar 31, 2021
Thoroughly enjoyed learning the concepts taught in this course by Prof. Bucheli.
By Osman H A•
Nov 2, 2019
دورة قيمة جدا تساعد علي معرفة الالية التي يعمل بها الاقتصاد العالمي والتجارة ال
By Sergi R•
Apr 10, 2020
Marcelo is great, very interesting course, looking forward to Part II
By Александр Ш•
May 30, 2021
Спасибо преподавателю и сокурсникам за работу! Отличный курс!
By Göktan M F•
Nov 19, 2020
It is a very informative program. Thank you for everything.
By Keith K D•
Jul 5, 2019
Great course with a world view on how economies work
By Prayan D•
Jul 31, 2020
One of the best course i have done from coursera.
By TUSHAR H•
Aug 17, 2021
one of the best courses i have done till now.
By Jenny B•
Sep 9, 2018
Great course, and very interesting!
By Huang W•
Sep 19, 2021
It's a very useful course
By Smarnika G•
Jun 15, 2020
It's a very useful course
By Tural K•
Apr 16, 2020
It is highly recommended!
By Daniel S K•
Dec 28, 2020
really enjoyed this one!
By Pierre L•
Jun 20, 2017
Very interesting class.
By Oruc e•
May 18, 2020
that course is awesome