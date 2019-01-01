Profile

Marcelo Bucheli

Associate Professor

Bio

Marcelo Bucheli obtained his PhD from Stanford University and has a B.Sc and MA in Economics from Universidad de los Andes (Bogotá, Colombia). He was the 2004-2005 Harvard-Newcomen Fellow in Business History at Harvard Business School where he taught at the MBA program. In 2013 he was a visiting professor at the École Polytechnique (Paris, France) and between 2014 and 2015 he was the John H. Dunning Fellow in International Business at Henley Business School, University of Reading (United Kingdom).

Marcelo teaches international business at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he won a teaching award for his 2014 MBA course. He has also taught courses on globalization at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and at Universidad de los Andes. Marcelo’s research focuses on the political strategies of multinational corporations, from which he has published more than thirty articles and essays including several award-winning ones, a book (Bananas and Business, New York University Press, 2005), an edited collection (Organizations in Time, Oxford University Press, 2015) and articles for practitioners in Harvard Business Review and Latin Trade. Marcelo is currently a senior consultant at the Winthrop Group (New York), was previously an associate at Shelley Taylor and Associates (Palo Alto, California), and has been hired as a consultant and expert witness for cases of political conflicts between oil and agricultural multinationals in developing countries.

Courses

Global Strategy I: How The Global Economy Works

Global Strategy II: Doing Business in The Global Economy

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder