Intermediate Level

Familiarity and experience in cancer informatics tool development.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Why usability and documentation is worth your time.

  • How to identify the needs of your user community.

  • How to create documentation that increases the impact and usability of your informatics tool.

Skills you will gain

  • Product Development
  • User Interface
  • Writing
Intermediate Level

Familiarity and experience in cancer informatics tool development.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Welcome

Lessons we should borrow from user designers

Week 2

What does good documentation look like?

Creating a smooth getting started section

Week 3

Creating helpful how-to examples

Creating handy reference guides

Week 4

Creating clarifying code comments

Obtaining user feedback

