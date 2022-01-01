Rice University
Skills you'll gain: Adaptability, Advertising, Bioinformatics, Business Communication, Business Psychology, Collaboration, Communication, Computer Networking, Conflict Management, Culture, Entrepreneurship, Human Learning, Human Resources, Influencing, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Probability & Statistics, Writing
4.7
(702 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Network Architecture, Communication, Operating Systems, Technical Support, Software, Troubleshooting, Microarchitecture, Human Computer Interaction, Systems Design, Hardware Design, Virtual Reality, Theoretical Computer Science, Mathematics, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Writing
4.8
(110.9k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
California Institute of the Arts
Skills you'll gain: Culture, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Critical Thinking, Research and Design, Data Management, Creativity, Big Data, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Data Analysis
4.7
(131 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Software Engineering Tools, Data Analysis, Analysis, Data Management, Experiment, General Statistics, Communication, Forecasting, Writing, Econometrics, Application Development, Software Engineering, Probability & Statistics
4.4
(2.3k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Backup, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cyberattacks, Data Architecture, Data Management, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, File System, Hardware Design, Human Computer Interaction, Mathematics, Microarchitecture, Network Architecture, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Operating Systems, Product Lifecycle, Security, Security Engineering, Security Software, Software, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Security, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality, Writing
4.8
(135.8k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Free
University of Copenhagen
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Marketing, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Research and Design, Data Management, Communication, Sources, Design and Product, Strategy, Databases, Human Computer Interaction, Sales, Entrepreneurship, User Research, Writing
4.7
(535 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Mysql, Design and Product, Human Resources, SQL, Statistical Programming, Databases, Cloud Computing, Data Management, Organizing (Management), Technical Product Management, Kubernetes
4.3
(35 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Technical writing involves writing documents, such as user manuals, white papers, briefs, policy, and reports, to explain complex processes. The text is meant to clearly instruct the reader on how to use a product or carry out a task they may be unfamiliar with, explain a topic in-depth, or report on something. This type of writing is necessary for various fields, including engineering, information technology, energy, and financial services.
Learning about this subject will prepare you for a career as a technical writer. In the US, the job typically pays an annual wage between $50,087 and $65,655 as of 2020, and demand for the job is expected to increase along with growth in the science and tech industries. As a technical writer, you can work full-time for a company or offer your skills on a freelance basis, working on short-term projects.
If you're an inquisitive person with an eye for small details, you may be well suited for a technical writing job. Technical writers must be willing to spend long hours researching products and procedures. Good communication skills are also necessary. Although writers tend to do most of their work alone, you'll be communicating with editors and industry experts who will provide feedback on your work and answer your questions.
Online courses can help you sharpen your writing skills and guide you through the technical writing process. Some courses may focus on specific writing formats, such as emails and memos, and others can enhance your research skills. Lessons related to the basics of engineering, software development, and similar technical fields can prepare you for jobs that involve simplifying complicated processes.