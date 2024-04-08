This course is designed for everyone, including professionals, executives, students, and enthusiasts interested in leveraging effective prompt engineering techniques to unlock the full potential of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT.
Generative AI: Prompt Engineering Basics
This course is part of multiple programs.
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
What you'll learn
Explain the concept and relevance of prompt engineering in generative AI models.
Apply best practices for creating prompts and explore examples of impactful prompts.
Practice common prompt engineering techniques and approaches for writing effective prompts.
Explore commonly used tools for prompt engineering to aid with prompt engineering.
There are 3 modules in this course
In this module, you will learn the concept of prompt engineering in generative AI. You will also learn the best practices for writing effective prompts and assess common prompt engineering tools.
In this module, you will discover techniques for skillfully crafting prompts that effectively steer generative AI models. You will also learn about various prompt engineering approaches that can enhance the capabilities of generative AI models to produce precise and relevant responses.
This module includes a graded quiz to test and reinforce your understanding of concepts covered in the course. The module also includes a glossary to enhance comprehension of generative AI-related terms. The module includes a final project, which provides an opportunity to gain hands-on experience on the concepts covered in the course. The module also includes optional content. This content includes the techniques for writing effective prompts for image generation. Additionally, you can learn about Prompt Lab, a prompting tool designed to maximize your prompt engineering capabilities in IBM watsonx.
