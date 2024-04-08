IBM
Generative AI: Prompt Engineering Basics
Generative AI: Prompt Engineering Basics

Antonio Cangiano
Rav Ahuja

Instructors: Antonio Cangiano

What you'll learn

  • Explain the concept and relevance of prompt engineering in generative AI models.

  • Apply best practices for creating prompts and explore examples of impactful prompts.

  • Practice common prompt engineering techniques and approaches for writing effective prompts.

  • Explore commonly used tools for prompt engineering to aid with prompt engineering.

Skills you'll gain

There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn the concept of prompt engineering in generative AI. You will also learn the best practices for writing effective prompts and assess common prompt engineering tools.

What's included

5 videos4 readings2 assignments3 app items

In this module, you will discover techniques for skillfully crafting prompts that effectively steer generative AI models. You will also learn about various prompt engineering approaches that can enhance the capabilities of generative AI models to produce precise and relevant responses.

What's included

4 videos2 readings2 assignments3 app items1 discussion prompt

This module includes a graded quiz to test and reinforce your understanding of concepts covered in the course. The module also includes a glossary to enhance comprehension of generative AI-related terms. The module includes a final project, which provides an opportunity to gain hands-on experience on the concepts covered in the course. The module also includes optional content. This content includes the techniques for writing effective prompts for image generation. Additionally, you can learn about Prompt Lab, a prompting tool designed to maximize your prompt engineering capabilities in IBM watsonx.

What's included

1 video3 readings1 assignment2 app items4 plugins

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.6 (74 ratings)
Antonio Cangiano
IBM
5 Courses93,843 learners

Offered by

IBM

IBM

