IBM
Generative AI for Data Engineers Specialization
IBM

Generative AI for Data Engineers Specialization

Launch your generative AI Data Engineering career. Get job-ready as a data engineer with knowledge of generative AI! No prior experience necessary

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Abhishek Gagneja
Rav Ahuja
Antonio Cangiano

Instructors: Abhishek Gagneja

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(7 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 months at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Apply your skills to recognize real-world generative AI uses and identify generative AI models and tools for text, code, image, audio, and video.

  • Explain generative AI prompt engineering concepts, examples, and common tools and learn techniques needed to create effective, impactful prompts.

  • Implement data engineering processes such as data warehouse schema design, data generation, augmentation and anonymization using generative AI tools

  • Evaluate real-world case studies showcasing the successful application of generative AI for ETL and data repositories

Skills you'll gain

Recently updated!

March 2024

Generative AI: Introduction and Applications

Course 16 hours4.6 (433 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe generative AI and distinguish it from discriminative AI.

  • Describe the capabilities of generative AI and its use cases in the real world.

  • Identify the applications of generative AI in different sectors and industries.

  • Explore common generative AI models and tools for text, code, image, audio, and video generation.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: ChatGPT
Category: Large Language Models (LLM)
Category: Natural Language Generation
Category: Generative AI

Generative AI: Prompt Engineering Basics

Course 27 hours4.8 (278 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain the concept and relevance of prompt engineering in generative AI models.

  • Apply best practices for creating prompts and explore examples of impactful prompts.

  • Practice common prompt engineering techniques and approaches for writing effective prompts.

  • Explore commonly used tools for prompt engineering to aid with prompt engineering.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Prompt Engineering
Category: ChatGPT
Category: prompt patterns
Category: Generative AI

Generative AI: Elevate your Data Engineering Career

Course 312 hours

What you'll learn

  • Leverage various generative AI tools and techniques in data engineering processes across industries

  • Implement various data engineering processes such as data generation, augmentation, and anonymization using generative AI tools

  • Practice generative AI skills in hands-on labs and projects for data warehouse schema design and infrastructure setup

  • Evaluate real-world case studies showcasing the successful application of Generative AI for ETL and data repositories

Skills you'll gain

Category: Convolutional Neural Network
Category: Information Engineering
Category: Querying Databases
Category: Data Generation
Category: Generative AI

Instructors

Abhishek Gagneja
IBM
5 Courses105,015 learners

Offered by

IBM

