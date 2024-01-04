IBM
Generative AI for Data Scientists Specialization
IBM

Generative AI for Data Scientists Specialization

Leap ahead in data science using generative AI . Build in-demand hands-on generative AI skills to supercharge your data science career in under 1 month

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Dr. Pooja
Abhishek Gagneja
Rav Ahuja

Instructors: Dr. Pooja

3,201 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(83 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Apply skills to recognize real-world generative AI uses and identify popular generative AI models and tools for text, code, image, audio, and video

  • Understand generative AI prompt engineering concepts, examples, and common tools and learn techniques to create effective, impactful prompts

  • Learn how to identify appropriate generative AI tools for data science use cases

  • Apply generative AI prompt techniques to generate and augment datasets and to develop and refine machine learning models

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(83 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from IBM
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Generative AI: Introduction and Applications

Course 16 hours4.6 (433 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe generative AI and distinguish it from discriminative AI.

  • Describe the capabilities of generative AI and its use cases in the real world.

  • Identify the applications of generative AI in different sectors and industries.

  • Explore common generative AI models and tools for text, code, image, audio, and video generation.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: ChatGPT
Category: Large Language Models (LLM)
Category: Natural Language Generation
Category: Generative AI

Generative AI: Prompt Engineering Basics

Course 27 hours4.8 (278 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain the concept and relevance of prompt engineering in generative AI models.

  • Apply best practices for creating prompts and explore examples of impactful prompts.

  • Practice common prompt engineering techniques and approaches for writing effective prompts.

  • Explore commonly used tools for prompt engineering to aid with prompt engineering.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Prompt Engineering
Category: ChatGPT
Category: prompt patterns
Category: Generative AI

Generative AI: Elevate Your Data Science Career

Course 311 hours4.8 (22 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Leverage generative AI tools, like GPT 3.5, ChatCSV, and tomat.ai, available to Data Scientists for querying and preparing data

  • Examine real-world scenarios where generative AI can enhance data science workflows

  • Practice generative AI skills in hand-on labs and projects by generating and augmenting datasets for specific use cases

  • Apply generative AI techniques in the development and refinement of machine learning models

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Science
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Quering Databases
Category: Data Generation
Category: Generative AI

Instructors

Dr. Pooja
IBM
4 Courses270,713 learners

Offered by

IBM

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Machine Learning? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions