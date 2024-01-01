Profile

Dr. Pooja

Instructor and Subject Matter Expert

Bio

Dr. Pooja is an accomplished individual with almost two decades of experience in imparting education and making significant contributions in the field of Computer Science and Engineering. With a strong background in education, she has dedicated her career to sharing knowledge and inspiring others through her expertise. She has delivered numerous hands-on training sessions to industry personnel / students / learners on Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning using Python. Furthermore, she has worked with NITTTR, Chandigarh, India towards co-creation and delivery of courses for the national online education portal “Swayam portal” (NPTEL) on “Smart grid analytics” implementing “Machine Learning module”. She is a seasoned Python expert, specializing in data visualization. With a deep passion for transforming complex datasets into compelling visuals, Dr. Pooja has published a book titled "Data Visualization with Python". This comprehensive guide takes readers on a journey through the world of data visualization using Python. Through practical examples and hands-on exercises, readers learn how to leverage popular libraries such as Matplotlib, Seaborn, and Bokeh to create interactive visualizations.

Courses - English

Data Visualization with Python

Generative AI: Elevate Your Data Science Career

Generative AI: Enhance your Data Analytics Career

Getting Started with Tableau

