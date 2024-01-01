Dr. Pooja is an accomplished individual with almost two decades of experience in imparting education and making significant contributions in the field of Computer Science and Engineering. With a strong background in education, she has dedicated her career to sharing knowledge and inspiring others through her expertise. She has delivered numerous hands-on training sessions to industry personnel / students / learners on Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning using Python. Furthermore, she has worked with NITTTR, Chandigarh, India towards co-creation and delivery of courses for the national online education portal “Swayam portal” (NPTEL) on “Smart grid analytics” implementing “Machine Learning module”. She is a seasoned Python expert, specializing in data visualization. With a deep passion for transforming complex datasets into compelling visuals, Dr. Pooja has published a book titled "Data Visualization with Python". This comprehensive guide takes readers on a journey through the world of data visualization using Python. Through practical examples and hands-on exercises, readers learn how to leverage popular libraries such as Matplotlib, Seaborn, and Bokeh to create interactive visualizations.