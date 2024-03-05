Generative AI is now mainstream. Boost your career with a course that features leading-edge, in-demand, generative AI skills tuned to the needs of data scientists.
Generative AI: Elevate Your Data Science Career
What you'll learn
Leverage generative AI tools, like GPT 3.5, ChatCSV, and tomat.ai, available to Data Scientists for querying and preparing data
Examine real-world scenarios where generative AI can enhance data science workflows
Practice generative AI skills in hand-on labs and projects by generating and augmenting datasets for specific use cases
Apply generative AI techniques in the development and refinement of machine learning models
There are 3 modules in this course
In this module, you will explore the role of generative AI in data science. Lesson 1 introduces you to generative AI and how it can serve various purposes in the hands of data scientists. You will learn about the four common types of generative AI models and their impact and applications across diverse industries. Lesson 2 will cover how data scientists can leverage generative AI in the data science lifecycle. You will learn how data scientists can effectively use generative AI to perform data generation, data preparation, data querying, and data augmentation. You will also learn about data preparation and querying challenges and how generative AI models can help tackle these challenges.
9 videos2 readings3 assignments2 app items1 discussion prompt7 plugins
In this module, you will explore the role of generative AI in data science. Lesson 1 will cover generative AI for understanding data and model building. You will learn how data scientists can use generative AI to visualize, develop, and build models. Lesson 2 will cover the use of generative AI for data science regarding tools and techniques to help in exploratory data analysis (EDA) and develop a predictive model. You will learn about the industry-specific considerations while using generative AI and the challenges data scientists face. You will also learn about the skills data scientists require to succeed in their field and how generative AI can help them hone those skills in today’s world.
6 videos1 reading3 assignments3 app items4 plugins
Enhance your data science with generative AI and complete the guided project and evaluation.
1 video3 readings1 assignment1 app item1 plugin
