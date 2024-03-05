IBM
Generative AI: Elevate Your Data Science Career
IBM

Generative AI: Elevate Your Data Science Career

This course is part of Generative AI for Data Scientists Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Rav Ahuja
Abhishek Gagneja
Dr. Pooja

Instructors: Rav Ahuja

2,232 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.8

(22 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Leverage generative AI tools, like GPT 3.5, ChatCSV, and tomat.ai, available to Data Scientists for querying and preparing data

  • Examine real-world scenarios where generative AI can enhance data science workflows

  • Practice generative AI skills in hand-on labs and projects by generating and augmenting datasets for specific use cases

  • Apply generative AI techniques in the development and refinement of machine learning models

Skills you'll gain

There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, you will explore the role of generative AI in data science. Lesson 1 introduces you to generative AI and how it can serve various purposes in the hands of data scientists. You will learn about the four common types of generative AI models and their impact and applications across diverse industries. Lesson 2 will cover how data scientists can leverage generative AI in the data science lifecycle. You will learn how data scientists can effectively use generative AI to perform data generation, data preparation, data querying, and data augmentation. You will also learn about data preparation and querying challenges and how generative AI models can help tackle these challenges.

In this module, you will explore the role of generative AI in data science. Lesson 1 will cover generative AI for understanding data and model building. You will learn how data scientists can use generative AI to visualize, develop, and build models. Lesson 2 will cover the use of generative AI for data science regarding tools and techniques to help in exploratory data analysis (EDA) and develop a predictive model. You will learn about the industry-specific considerations while using generative AI and the challenges data scientists face. You will also learn about the skills data scientists require to succeed in their field and how generative AI can help them hone those skills in today’s world.

Enhance your data science with generative AI and complete the guided project and evaluation.

4.0 (6 ratings)
4.0 (6 ratings)
Rav Ahuja
IBM
52 Courses

SD
5

Reviewed on Mar 4, 2024

SH
4

Reviewed on Feb 8, 2024

