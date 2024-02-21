In this short course, you will discover the transformative impact of generative AI on businesses and professionals. This course is suitable for anyone interested in learning about business and career opportunities through generative AI. It will benefit a diverse audience, including professionals in various domains, executives, managers, startup founders, and students.
Generative AI: Business Transformation and Career Growth
This course is part of Generative AI Fundamentals Specialization
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
What you'll learn
Explain the transformative impact of generative AI on the business and industry landscape.
Explore potential career opportunities in generative AI.
Analyze how generative AI can enhance existing careers in diverse fields.
Apply generative AI to boost your productivity at work.
Skills you'll gain
February 2024
There are 3 modules in this course
This module focuses on the transformative power of generative AI, which is poised to revolutionize how businesses and industries operate and thrive. You will learn about the current trends in generative AI and their impact on the business and industry landscape. You will explore the impact of generative AI on existing businesses and opportunities for new businesses. You will learn about the guidance required for businesses in preparing for the adoption of generative AI.
What's included
6 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt3 plugins
This module is designed to provide an understanding of the transformative impact of generative AI on careers. In this module, you will explore the emerging roles and career opportunities in the field of generative AI. The module provides insights to elevate your career across different domains using generative AI. It caters to a diverse audience, including content creators, IT professionals, leaders, and managers.
What's included
6 videos2 readings2 assignments1 app item1 discussion prompt4 plugins
The module includes a final project based on the concepts covered in the course. The module also includes a glossary to enhance comprehension of generative AI-related terms. This module includes a graded quiz to test and reinforce your understanding of the concepts covered in the course. Finally, the module guides you through the next steps in your learning journey.
What's included
2 readings1 assignment1 app item2 plugins
Reviewed on Feb 20, 2024
Reviewed on Mar 5, 2024
