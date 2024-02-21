IBM
Generative AI: Business Transformation and Career Growth
Generative AI: Business Transformation and Career Growth

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Rav Ahuja

Instructor: Rav Ahuja

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the transformative impact of generative AI on the business and industry landscape.

  • Explore potential career opportunities in generative AI.

  • Analyze how generative AI can enhance existing careers in diverse fields.

  • Apply generative AI to boost your productivity at work.

Skills you'll gain

This course is part of the Generative AI Fundamentals Specialization
There are 3 modules in this course

This module focuses on the transformative power of generative AI, which is poised to revolutionize how businesses and industries operate and thrive. You will learn about the current trends in generative AI and their impact on the business and industry landscape. You will explore the impact of generative AI on existing businesses and opportunities for new businesses. You will learn about the guidance required for businesses in preparing for the adoption of generative AI.

This module is designed to provide an understanding of the transformative impact of generative AI on careers. In this module, you will explore the emerging roles and career opportunities in the field of generative AI. The module provides insights to elevate your career across different domains using generative AI. It caters to a diverse audience, including content creators, IT professionals, leaders, and managers.

The module includes a final project based on the concepts covered in the course. The module also includes a glossary to enhance comprehension of generative AI-related terms. This module includes a graded quiz to test and reinforce your understanding of the concepts covered in the course. Finally, the module guides you through the next steps in your learning journey.

Rav Ahuja
IBM
