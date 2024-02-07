This comprehensive course unravels the potential of generative AI in data analytics. The course will provide an in-depth knowledge of the fundamental concepts, models, tools, and generative AI applications regarding the data analytics landscape.
Generative AI: Enhance your Data Analytics Career
This course is part of Generative AI for Data Analysts Specialization
(14 reviews)
What you'll learn
Describe how you can use Generative AI tools and techniques in the context of data analytics across industries
Implement various data analytic processes such as data preparation, analysis, visualization and storytelling using Generative AI tools
Evaluate real-world case studies showcasing the successful application of Generative AI in deriving meaningful insights
Analyze the ethical considerations and challenges associated with using Generative AI in data analytics
February 2024
7 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
This module introduces Generative AI for Data Analytics. You will explore several generative AI tools used in data analytics and gain insights into implementing them successfully. The module covers using generative AI for tasks like data generation and augmentation, data preparation, querying databases, and obtaining insights from Q&A models.
8 videos2 readings3 assignments1 app item1 discussion prompt10 plugins
In this module, you will have the skills and knowledge to effectively use Generative AI to derive insights, create visually compelling data representations, and construct interactive dashboards for data analytics pipelines. You will also understand the importance of ethical practices in utilizing generative models for data analytics.
7 videos1 reading3 assignments2 app items1 discussion prompt6 plugins
In this module, you will complete a guided practice project where you will use a real-world data set and practice generative AI to generate Python codes that can perform data preparation, analysis, visualization and dashboarding. In addition, you will attempt a final graded exam designed to evaluate your understanding of generative AI.
1 video2 readings1 assignment2 app items1 plugin
New to Data Analysis?
