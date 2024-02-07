IBM
Generative AI: Enhance your Data Analytics Career
Generative AI: Enhance your Data Analytics Career

Dr. Pooja
Abhishek Gagneja
Rav Ahuja

Instructors: Dr. Pooja

What you'll learn

  • Describe how you can use Generative AI tools and techniques in the context of data analytics across industries

  • Implement various data analytic processes such as data preparation, analysis, visualization and storytelling using Generative AI tools

  • Evaluate real-world case studies showcasing the successful application of Generative AI in deriving meaningful insights

  • Analyze the ethical considerations and challenges associated with using Generative AI in data analytics

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

There are 3 modules in this course

This module introduces Generative AI for Data Analytics. You will explore several generative AI tools used in data analytics and gain insights into implementing them successfully. The module covers using generative AI for tasks like data generation and augmentation, data preparation, querying databases, and obtaining insights from Q&A models.

In this module, you will have the skills and knowledge to effectively use Generative AI to derive insights, create visually compelling data representations, and construct interactive dashboards for data analytics pipelines. You will also understand the importance of ethical practices in utilizing generative models for data analytics.

In this module, you will complete a guided practice project where you will use a real-world data set and practice generative AI to generate Python codes that can perform data preparation, analysis, visualization and dashboarding. In addition, you will attempt a final graded exam designed to evaluate your understanding of generative AI.

Instructors

Dr. Pooja
IBM
4 Courses270,171 learners

Offered by

IBM

