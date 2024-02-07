The demand for professionals with a knowledge of artificial intelligence (AI) is on the rise. There is a revolution in the way organizations make decisions on the basis of generative AI data analysis. This specialization brings forth real-world generative AI use cases and popular generative AI models and tools for text, code, image, audio, and video generation.
In this specialization, you will delve into generative AI prompts engineering concepts and real-world business uses. Learn about prompt techniques like zero-shot and few-shot and explore various prompt engineering approaches, and tools like IBM Watsonx, Prompt Lab, Spellbook, and Dust.
Next enhance your skills with an in-depth knowledge of the fundamental concepts, models, tools, and generative AI applications, with regards to the data analytics landscape. Learn about the building blocks and foundation models of generative AI, such as the GPT, DALL-E, and IBM Watson Studio. Additionally, you will understand the ethical implications, considerations, and challenges while using generative AI in different industries.
The hands-on labs included in the course offer an opportunity to apply different tools in the IBM Generative AI Classroom. You will apply the concepts learned in the course in a real-life project scenario at the end of the course.
No experience is needed to begin this specialization, although you might find it helpful to have some data analytics knowledge.
Applied Learning Project
This Specialization emphasizes applied learning and includes a series of hands-on activities and projects. In these exercises, you’ll take the theory and skills you’ve gained and practice them with real-world scenarios.
You will perform hands-on labs to:
Generate text, images, and code using Generative AI
Apply prompt engineering techniques and best practices
Use Generative AI models to draw data insights from a survey conducted by a healthcare consultancy firm