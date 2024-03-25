Data engineering processes have undergone an amazing transformation since the advent of Generative AI. In this course, you will explore the impact of generative AI on data engineering. You as a data engineer can use Generative AI to enhance productivity by introducing innovative ways to deliver projects.
Generative AI: Elevate your Data Engineering Career
Leverage various generative AI tools and techniques in data engineering processes across industries
Implement various data engineering processes such as data generation, augmentation, and anonymization using generative AI tools
Practice generative AI skills in hands-on labs and projects for data warehouse schema design and infrastructure setup
Evaluate real-world case studies showcasing the successful application of Generative AI for ETL and data repositories
March 2024
7 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
In this module, you will acquire the necessary skills to use generative AI tools for data engineering effectively. You will learn some successful implementations of generative AI tools in databases, data warehousing schema design, data generation, augmentation, and anonymization. You will also learn how to use generative AI for infrastructure design.
9 videos2 readings3 assignments5 app items1 discussion prompt7 plugins
This module will give you the skills and knowledge to effectively use generative AI to prepare data pipelines and ETL workflows. In addition, you will acquire skills in querying databases, data analysis, and data mining. You will also understand the importance of ethical practices in using generative models.
8 videos1 reading3 assignments6 app items3 plugins
In this module you will work on a real-world dataset and apply the skills acquired in this course to the test. You will use Generative AI to perform multiple Data Engineering operations in terms of planning, preparing and processing the data.
1 video2 readings1 assignment2 app items1 plugin
