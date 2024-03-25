IBM
Generative AI: Elevate your Data Engineering Career
IBM

Generative AI: Elevate your Data Engineering Career

This course is part of Generative AI for Data Engineers Specialization

Taught in English

Rav Ahuja
Abhishek Gagneja

Instructors: Rav Ahuja

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

12 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Leverage various generative AI tools and techniques in data engineering processes across industries

  • Implement various data engineering processes such as data generation, augmentation, and anonymization using generative AI tools

  • Practice generative AI skills in hands-on labs and projects for data warehouse schema design and infrastructure setup

  • Evaluate real-world case studies showcasing the successful application of Generative AI for ETL and data repositories

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

7 assignments

Build your subject-matter expertise

There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, you will acquire the necessary skills to use generative AI tools for data engineering effectively. You will learn some successful implementations of generative AI tools in databases, data warehousing schema design, data generation, augmentation, and anonymization. You will also learn how to use generative AI for infrastructure design.

What's included

9 videos2 readings3 assignments5 app items1 discussion prompt7 plugins

This module will give you the skills and knowledge to effectively use generative AI to prepare data pipelines and ETL workflows. In addition, you will acquire skills in querying databases, data analysis, and data mining. You will also understand the importance of ethical practices in using generative models.

What's included

8 videos1 reading3 assignments6 app items3 plugins

In this module you will work on a real-world dataset and apply the skills acquired in this course to the test. You will use Generative AI to perform multiple Data Engineering operations in terms of planning, preparing and processing the data.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 assignment2 app items1 plugin

