This short course is designed for anyone seeking to unlock the full potential of Tableau Public, a leading data visualization tool. Starting from the fundamentals, you will progress through each module, gaining hands-on experience in importing, exploring, and visualizing data.
Getting Started with Tableau
This course is part of IBM Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Understand Tableau's fundamental concepts, significance in data visualization, diverse product range and key features crucial for data professionals.
Analyze and evaluate the capabilities of Tableau Public as a powerful Business Intelligence (BI) tool for data visualization and analysis.
Implement relationships between data tables, use Tableau calculations for analytics, empower user interaction, and apply filters and highlighting.
Develop expertise in Tableau dashboard design principles, organize visual elements effectively, and apply best practices for interactive dashboards.
February 2024
8 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
This module introduces you to the business intelligence tool Tableau and familiarizes you with its fundamental and primary capabilities regarding data manipulation. You will learn to download, import, and view data in Tableau. In learning about working with data in Tableau, you will also learn about some data vocabulary and concept basics. You explore the Tableau interface, including filtering, worksheet formatting, and calculating. You will view some sample visualizations to discover Tableau’s visualization capabilities and create some visualizations yourself.
8 videos2 readings3 assignments4 plugins
In this module, you learn how to create engaging visualizations to add to your Tableau workbook by using advanced visualization elements, filters, and highlighting. You also learn about dashboards and how to use them to create effective stories with your data. You explore principles of interactive dashboard design and best practices when creating them. Specifically, you learn how to organize visual elements, design interactive aspects, and use real-time data. Then, you use what you’ve learned in Tableau to tell an effective story to your audience about your data .
10 videos1 reading4 assignments7 plugins
In this module, you will read a scenario overview for your final project, and then use that scenario and the information provided to build a final project which will be assessed by your peers. You will also complete a final quiz which is graded to help assess your understanding of the topics of this course.
2 readings1 assignment1 peer review2 plugins
