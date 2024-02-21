SkillUp EdTech
Getting Started with Tableau
SkillUp EdTech

Getting Started with Tableau

This course is part of IBM Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Skill-Up EdTech Team
Dr. Pooja

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand Tableau's fundamental concepts, significance in data visualization, diverse product range and key features crucial for data professionals.

  • Analyze and evaluate the capabilities of Tableau Public as a powerful Business Intelligence (BI) tool for data visualization and analysis.

  • Implement relationships between data tables, use Tableau calculations for analytics, empower user interaction, and apply filters and highlighting.

  • Develop expertise in Tableau dashboard design principles, organize visual elements effectively, and apply best practices for interactive dashboards.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

8 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

This module introduces you to the business intelligence tool Tableau and familiarizes you with its fundamental and primary capabilities regarding data manipulation. You will learn to download, import, and view data in Tableau. In learning about working with data in Tableau, you will also learn about some data vocabulary and concept basics. You explore the Tableau interface, including filtering, worksheet formatting, and calculating. You will view some sample visualizations to discover Tableau’s visualization capabilities and create some visualizations yourself.

What's included

8 videos2 readings3 assignments4 plugins

In this module, you learn how to create engaging visualizations to add to your Tableau workbook by using advanced visualization elements, filters, and highlighting. You also learn about dashboards and how to use them to create effective stories with your data. You explore principles of interactive dashboard design and best practices when creating them. Specifically, you learn how to organize visual elements, design interactive aspects, and use real-time data. Then, you use what you’ve learned in Tableau to tell an effective story to your audience about your data .

What's included

10 videos1 reading4 assignments7 plugins

In this module, you will read a scenario overview for your final project, and then use that scenario and the information provided to build a final project which will be assessed by your peers. You will also complete a final quiz which is graded to help assess your understanding of the topics of this course.

What's included

2 readings1 assignment1 peer review2 plugins

Instructors

Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,215 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

