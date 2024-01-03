Prepare for a career in the field of Business Intelligence (BI), and learn in-demand skills like SQL, Excel, and data management to get job-ready in less than 4 months, with no prior experience needed to get started.
Business Intelligence analysts transform raw data into meaningful insights that drive strategic decision-making within an organization. They also prepare market intelligence and financial reports.
This program will teach you about data collection, analysis, visualization, and reporting - honing your skills in developing data models and deriving invaluable insights for making informed decisions. You will analyze data from a variety of data sources such as relational databases and data warehouses.
This program will not only help you start your career in business intelligence, but also provide a strong foundation for future career development in other paths such as data analytics, data science, data engineering, supply chain or healthcare.
You’ll also utilize the latest tools used by business intelligence analysts including Tableau, IBM Cognos, Google Looker, and Excel. You’ll apply statistical analysis methods to visualize data, create interactive dashboards and present data in a compelling manner.
Upon completion, you‘ll have a portfolio of projects and a Professional Certificate from IBM to showcase your expertise. You will also gain access to resources to help you in your BI Analyst job search, including resume development and interview preparation.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout this Professional Certificate, you will complete hands-on labs and projects to help you gain practical experience with:
Overview of the BI process
Clean, prepare, and analyze data in Excel
Create visualizations and dashboards using Cognos Analytics, Google Looker Studio, and Excel
Analyze sales performance and forecast future sales based on historical data
Manage and query databases by working with real word datasets
Utilize advanced SQL techniques like Joins, Cubes, Rollups, and Materialized Views
Design and populate data warehouses and use IBM Cognos to construct an analytics dashboard
Import and transform data in Tableau
Create interactive visualizations and dashboards in Tableau
Project BI Analysis presentation and documentation