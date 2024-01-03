IBM
IBM Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst Professional Certificate
IBM

IBM Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst Professional Certificate

Launch your career in Business Intelligence. Gain the in-demand skills and hands-on experience to get job-ready in less than 4 months. No prior experience required.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

IBM Skills Network Team
Dr. Pooja
Shubhra Das

Instructors: IBM Skills Network Team

8,222 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Professional Certificate - 10 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
4.8

(160 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Build skills in SQL queries, relational databases, data gathering and cleaning, data warehousing, data analysis and reporting techniques.

  • Apply statistical analysis methods to identify trends, create visualizations, and build dashboards using Tableau, Excel, Cognos, and Looker.

  • Generate valuable insights through data warehousing, profiling, and evaluation, leading to informed decision-making and process improvement.

  • Utilize BI analytics to consult with stakeholders, define goals, implement strategies, and develop effective projects for a rewarding career in BI.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Professional Certificate - 10 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
4.8

(160 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Prepare for a career in Information Technology

  • Receive professional-level training from IBM
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from IBM
Placeholder

Get exclusive access to career resources upon completion

  • Resume review

    Improve your resume and LinkedIn with personalized feedback

  • Interview prep

    Practice your skills with interactive tools and mock interviews

  • Career support

    Plan your career move with Coursera's job search guide

¹Based on Coursera learner outcome survey responses, United States, 2021.

Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Professional Certificate - 10 course series

Business Intelligence (BI) Essentials

Course 114 hours4.9 (57 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain the concept of business intelligence (BI), the key components and challenges involved, and the career options in this field.

  • Describe data analytics and its significance in BI, recognizing its role in extracting insights from data.

  • Evaluate different business intelligence tools and technologies used to analyze the business context and requirements of a BI project.

  • Develop actionable insights using appropriate tools and techniques for data gathering, wrangling, analyzing, mining, visualizing, and reporting.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Preparation
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Dashboard
Category: Tableau Software
Category: Data Visualization

Excel Basics for Data Analysis

Course 211 hours4.8 (7,414 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Display working knowledge of Excel for Data Analysis.

  • Perform basic spreadsheet tasks including navigation, data entry, and using formulas.

  • Employ data quality techniques to import and clean data in Excel.

  • Analyze data in spreadsheets by using filter, sort, look-up functions, as well as pivot tables.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Business Intelligence
Category: Tableau
Category: Dashboards
Category: Data Visualization
Category: Data Analysis

Data Visualization and Dashboards with Excel and Cognos

Course 314 hours4.7 (3,447 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Create basic visualizations such as line graphs, bar graphs, and pie charts using Excel spreadsheets.

  • Explain the important role charts play in telling a data-driven story. 

  • Construct advanced charts and visualizations such as Treemaps, Sparklines, Histogram, Scatter Plots, and Filled Map Charts.

  • Build and share interactive dashboards using Excel and Cognos Analytics.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Microsoft Excel
Category: IBM Cognos Analytics
Category: Dashboard
Category: Data Visualization

Introduction to Relational Databases (RDBMS)

Course 415 hours4.6 (522 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe data, databases, relational databases, and cloud databases.

  • Describe information and data models, relational databases, and relational model concepts (including schemas and tables). 

  • Explain an Entity Relationship Diagram and design a relational database for a specific use case.

  • Develop a working knowledge of popular DBMSes including MySQL, PostgreSQL, and IBM DB2

Skills you'll gain

Category: Statistics
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Microsoft Excel
Category: Business Intelligence (BI)
Category: Data Visualization

SQL: A Practical Introduction for Querying Databases

Course 521 hours4.7 (260 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Analyze data within a database using SQL.

  • Create a relational database on Cloud and work with tables.

  • Write SQL statements including SELECT, INSERT, UPDATE, and DELETE.

  • Build more powerful queries with advanced SQL techniques like views, transactions, stored procedures and joins.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Tableau (Business Intelligence Software)
Category: Dashboard
Category: Tableau Software
Category: Data Visualization

Getting Started with Data Warehousing and BI Analytics

Course 616 hours4.4 (151 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explore the architecture, features, and benefits of data warehouses, data marts, and data lakes and identify popular data warehouse system vendors.

  • Design and populate a data warehouse, and model and query data using CUBE, ROLLUP, and materialized views.

  • Identify popular data analytics and business intelligence tools and vendors and create data visualizations using IBM Cognos Analytics.

  • Design and load data into a data warehouse, write aggregation queries, create materialized query tables, and create an analytics dashboard.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Database (DB) Design
Category: Postgresql
Category: Relational Database Management System (RDBMS)
Category: Database Architecture
Category: MySQL

Statistical Analysis Fundamentals using Excel

Course 713 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe the fundamental concepts of statistics and apply them to business and data analytics settings.

  • Apply data collection, analysis, and interpretation techniques to derive actionable insights for making informed business decisions.

  • Apply descriptive and inferential analysis methods to derive insights and actionable recommendations from data.

  • Apply hypothesis testing, regression analysis, and forecasting to support business decision-making processes.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Wrangling
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Data Warehousing
Category: Data Visualization
Category: Data Mining

Getting Started with Tableau

Course 811 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand Tableau's fundamental concepts, significance in data visualization, diverse product range and key features crucial for data professionals.

  • Analyze and evaluate the capabilities of Tableau Public as a powerful Business Intelligence (BI) tool for data visualization and analysis.

  • Implement relationships between data tables, use Tableau calculations for analytics, empower user interaction, and apply filters and highlighting.

  • Develop expertise in Tableau dashboard design principles, organize visual elements effectively, and apply best practices for interactive dashboards.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Warehousing
Category: Business Intelligence (BI)
Category: cognos analytics
Category: Cube and Rollup
Category: Star and Snowflake Schema

Advanced Data Visualization with Tableau

Course 911 hours

What you'll learn

  • Apply advanced techniques to create interactive and dynamic visualizations in Tableau, demonstrating high proficiency in data presentation

  • Create interactive dashboards in Tableau, incorporating navigation, links between story points, and advanced features such as actions and tooltips

  • Demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of Tableau's capabilities and features such as advanced formatting, dashboard design and web objects

  • Effectively use Tableau’s features to deliver insightful dashboards and stories for data exploration and monitoring

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Relational Database Management System (RDBMS)
Category: SQL
Category: Create, Read, Update And Delete
Category: MySQL

The Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst Capstone

Course 1014 hours

What you'll learn

  • Apply data analysis techniques to derive meaningful insights and uncover patterns in the data.

  • Use the knowledge and skills acquired throughout the program to design and execute a practical BI project.

  • Present and showcase the BI project outcomes, highlighting its impact on decision-making and business performance.

  • Demonstrate proficiency in using BI tools and technologies, such as data visualization tools and database management systems.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Science
Category: Spreadsheet
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Microsoft Excel
Category: Pivot Table

Instructors

IBM Skills Network Team
IBM
55 Courses756,944 learners
Dr. Pooja
IBM
4 Courses270,321 learners
Shubhra Das
SkillUp EdTech
2 Courses509 learners

Offered by

IBM
SkillUp EdTech

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions