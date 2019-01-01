Steve Ryan is based in the UK and works for Skill-Up Technologies as a Senior Instructional Designer and Content Developer. His background is in IT, and had been a Microsoft Certified Trainer since 1997 and a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer since 1998, specializing in server and desktop operating systems, TCP/IP networks, SharePoint Server, and cloud technologies. For the past 19 years Steve has been a Content Developer and Instructional Designer and has been involved in a large number of projects developing classroom and online learning content in multiple delivery formats for major firms both in the UK and in the USA.