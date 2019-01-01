Profile

Steve Ryan

Instructor & Content Developer

Bio

Steve Ryan is based in the UK and works for Skill-Up Technologies as a Senior Instructional Designer and Content Developer. His background is in IT, and had been a Microsoft Certified Trainer since 1997 and a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer since 1998, specializing in server and desktop operating systems, TCP/IP networks, SharePoint Server, and cloud technologies. For the past 19 years Steve has been a Content Developer and Instructional Designer and has been involved in a large number of projects developing classroom and online learning content in multiple delivery formats for major firms both in the UK and in the USA.

Courses

Visualización de Datos y Tableros con Excel y Cognos

Introduction to NoSQL Databases

Conceptos Básicos de Excel para el Análisis de Datos

Excel Basics for Data Analysis

Data Visualization and Dashboards with Excel and Cognos

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder