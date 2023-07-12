Get Started with Mail and Calendar Applications: Outlook

Mail and calendar applications are an essential productivity tool for business and education. Understanding how to use mail and calendar apps can make you a more efficient and valuable worker.
In this mini-course, you will learn the essentials of using mail and calendar apps to stay organized, secure, and effective in a workplace setting. You will learn how to send, sort, store, and search emails and how to add and share calendars. You will gain knowledge on how to make emails secure and confidential, work with contacts, and organize meetings. Throughout this short course, you will complete numerous hands-on labs to gain practical experience. Once complete, you will take a graded assessment to demonstrate your knowledge of mail and calendar apps. Demonstrations in this course use Microsoft Outlook for the web. The skills learned from Outlook for the web can be applied to other mail and calendar applications, such as the desktop version of Outlook, Google Mail, Google Calendar, and others. This course is designed for beginners who want to get started with the basics of mail and calendar applications such as Microsoft Outlook. It is appropriate for those looking to level up their skills and work more productively and efficiently. Completion of this course will prepare you to work with emails, calendars, and meetings in an office setting. This mini-course is one of a series of courses aimed at helping learners become more proficient in using office productivity applications.