SkillUp EdTech
Get Started with Mail and Calendar Applications: Outlook
SkillUp EdTech

Get Started with Mail and Calendar Applications: Outlook

This course is part of Office Productivity Software Specialization

Taught in English

Skill-Up EdTech Team
Steve Ryan

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

1,601 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.4

(13 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe fundamental features of mail and calendar apps, such as sending emails and creating meetings

  • Explain how to organize emails by sorting, storing, searching, and dealing with junk mail

  • Explain how to make emails secure and confidential through encryption and sensitivity settings

  • Describe how to add and share personal and organizational calendars

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

4 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.4

(13 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Office Productivity Software Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Mail applications are an essential productivity tool for business and education. Understanding how to use mail apps can make you a more efficient and valuable worker. In this module, you will learn the essentials of using mail apps to stay organized, secure, and effective in a workplace setting. You will learn how to send, sort, store, and search emails and how to send and receive attachments.

What's included

6 videos1 reading1 quiz1 plugin

Calendar applications are an essential productivity tool for business and education. Understanding how to use calendar apps can make you a more efficient and valuable worker. In this module, you will learn the essentials of using calendar apps to stay organized, secure, and effective in a workplace setting. You will learn how to view, filter, and print calendars and how to add and share calendars.

What's included

3 videos1 quiz1 plugin

Mail and calendar applications are an essential productivity tool for business and education. Understanding how to use mail and calendar apps can make you a more efficient and valuable worker. In this module, you will learn how to make emails secure and confidential, work with junk mail, work with contacts, organize meetings, and add organizational calendars.

What's included

4 videos1 quiz2 plugins

In this module, you will get a summary of the course and information on the next steps to take, and you will be tested on your knowledge of the topics covered in this course through a graded multiple-choice quiz.

What's included

1 reading1 quiz

Instructors

Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,215 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions