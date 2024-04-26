Get Started with Word Processing Applications: Word

Word processing applications are an essential productivity tool for business and education. Understanding how to use word-processing apps can make you a more efficient and valuable worker.
In this mini-course, you will learn the essentials of effectively using word processing apps to work with document files. You will learn how to create, save, and edit documents and how to format text to communicate your ideas better. This course will teach you how to work with features such as tables, layouts, headers and footers, and templates. It will also explain how to work collaboratively with online documents. Throughout this short course, you will complete numerous hands-on labs to gain practical experience. Once complete, you will take a graded assessment to demonstrate your knowledge. Demonstrations use Microsoft Word for the web. The skills learned from Word for the web can be applied to other word processing applications, such as the desktop version of Word, Google Docs, and others. This course is designed for beginners who want to get started with the basics of word processing applications such as Microsoft Word. It is appropriate for those looking to improve their skills with office productivity software to work more productively. Completion of this course will prepare you to work with word processing applications in an office setting. This mini-course is one of a series of courses aimed at helping learners become more proficient in using office productivity applications.