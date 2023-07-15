SkillUp EdTech
Office Productivity Software Specialization
SkillUp EdTech

Office Productivity Software Specialization

Unlock the potential of office software. Master office productivity software for spreadsheets, documents, and presentations to enhance your workplace efficiency

Taught in English

Skill-Up EdTech Team
Steve Ryan

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

1,724 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 6 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.6

(33 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 months at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Build foundational knowledge of software tools commonly used in office settings

  • Learn the tips, tricks, and best practices they need to succeed at using office productivity software tools

  • Attain practical, hands-on skills in these tools enabling you to succeed in an office environment

  • Navigate the Windows desktop, manage files and folders, and install and remove applications

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 6 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.6

(33 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 months at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from SkillUp EdTech
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 6 course series

Office Productivity Software and Windows Fundamentals  

Course 14 hours4.8 (11 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain how to use key Windows features such as the Desktop, Start menu, File Explorer, Windows Search, and the Recycle Bin

  • Describe the options for office productivity software and how to choose which one to use

  • Explain different Windows applications, how to install them, and their unique features

  • Create and use keyboard and desktop shortcuts to work more efficiently

Skills you'll gain

Category: Calendars
Category: Outlook
Category: Email
Category: Meeting
Category: Office Productivity Software

Get Started with Mail and Calendar Applications: Outlook

Course 23 hours4.4 (14 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe fundamental features of mail and calendar apps, such as sending emails and creating meetings

  • Explain how to organize emails by sorting, storing, searching, and dealing with junk mail

  • Explain how to make emails secure and confidential through encryption and sensitivity settings

  • Describe how to add and share personal and organizational calendars

Skills you'll gain

Category: Microsoft PowerPoint
Category: Slideshows
Category: Presentation applications
Category: Office Productivity Software
Category: Google Slides

Get Started with Word Processing Applications: Word

Course 33 hours4.8 (10 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Understand the fundamentals of word processing apps, and use their basic features, such as opening, saving, sharing, and printing document files.

  • Edit and format text in documents and insert images and shapes into documents in Microsoft Word Online.

  • Enhance your documents in Microsoft Word Online by inserting tables, using layouts, and inserting and formatting headers and footers.

  • Use templates and work collaboratively with others on online documents by using comments and version history in Microsoft Word Online.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Microsoft Excel
Category: Spreadsheet applications
Category: Google Sheets
Category: microsoft office
Category: Office Productivity Software

Get Started with Presentation Applications: PowerPoint

Course 43 hours4.8 (40 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Use fundamental features of presentation apps, such as creating, editing, and saving presentation files.

  • Present and practice presenting your slideshows using Presenter View, rehearsing timings, and recording.

  • Create unique presentations using templates, images, icons, shapes, SmartArt, and animations.

  • Work collaboratively with others on online presentations by using Microsoft PowerPoint for the web.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Word processing applications
Category: Google Docs
Category: Documents
Category: Office Productivity Software
Category: Microsoft Word

Get Started with Spreadsheet Applications: Excel

Course 54 hours4.3 (19 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Use fundamental features of spreadsheet apps, such as creating, editing, and saving spreadsheet files

  • How to navigate around workbooks and worksheets, and enter and edit data

  • Understand the components of a formula and use formulas, functions, and charts with data

  • Work collaboratively with others on online spreadsheets using Microsoft Excel

Skills you'll gain

Category: File Management
Category: Windows
Category: microsoft office
Category: Windows 10
Category: Office Productivity Software

Get Started with Messaging & Collaboration Apps: Teams/Zoom

Course 63 hours

What you'll learn

  • Use the fundamental features of messaging and collaboration apps, such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom

  • Understand the best practice etiquette for calls and meetings and prepare your meetings environment

  • Work collaboratively with others using teams and channels and create Teams meetings

  • Schedule and join a Teams meeting, and share your screen in Teams meetings

Skills you'll gain

Category: Video Conferencing
Category: Messaging
Category: Microsoft Teams
Category: Collaboration apps
Category: Zoom

Instructors

Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,987 learners
Steve Ryan
SkillUp EdTech
11 Courses374,620 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Support and Operations? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions