Google Sheets is a free spreadsheet application available to users of the Google suite of cloud-based applications. It's available on desktop through Google Chrome OS and as a mobile app. Google Sheets is a spreadsheet system with a variety of uses—it crunches numbers in a powerful way, making the tool useful in everything from financial modeling and statistical analysis to project management and digital marketing work. Google Sheets is useful for recording and analyzing data in most configurations, for many activities and professional projects. Millions of users appreciate Google Sheets because it is free to use, easy to learn, and is collaborative, so teams can work together on the same spreadsheet in real-time.
It’s important to learn Google Sheets because it can help you with the fundamentals of creating and working with data sets. It’s a useful tool for someone to plan a budget, tabulate expenses, or just organize information in a collaborative way. In business environments, Google Sheets is the second-most used spreadsheet application, behind Microsoft’s Excel, making it very popular in many professional settings.
The types of jobs that are available to someone who learns Google Sheets can include SEO analyst, court researcher, statistical modeling manager, financial strategist, advertising manager, lead investigator, and many other positions that use data fundamentals in the workplace. As Google Sheets is used by many companies across many industries, learning Google Sheets is a valuable skill to offer to any employer.
Taking online courses to learn Google Sheets could help you understand the key aspects of this cloud-based software, including how to formulate basic data entry and make calculations. When you take online courses for Google Sheets instruction, you can learn how to format cells, move columns, filter and sort data as needed, and output your data into visual charts.