About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 8 of 8 in the
Getting started with Google Workspace Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply advanced formatting within a Google Sheet

  • Perform calculations and visualize data using Google Sheets

  • Create and collect data from a Google Form

  • Solve business challenges using Google Sheets

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Course introduction

4 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
18 minutes to complete

Advanced formatting in a Google Sheet

18 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Advanced formulas and functions

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Analyze and report

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 17 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Populate data using a Google Form

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
13 minutes to complete

Business challenge

13 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading

