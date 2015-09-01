About this Course

Course 5 of 8 in the
Getting started with Google Workspace Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Add, import, manage, and format data using Google Sheets.

  • Filter, summarize, and protect data in Google Sheets.

  • Perform calculations and visualize your spreadsheet data.

  • Use best practices to share and collaborate in Google Sheets.

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

4 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
18 minutes to complete

Introduction to Google Sheets

18 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
21 minutes to complete

Manage data using Google Sheets

21 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
25 minutes to complete

Format a Google Sheets spreadsheet

25 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Basic formulas, functions, and charts

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
19 minutes to complete

Share your Google Sheets spreadsheets

19 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
20 minutes to complete

Collaborate with Google Sheets

20 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Business challenge

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 2 min), 1 reading

