Learner Reviews & Feedback for Google Sheets by Google Cloud

4.8
stars
135 ratings
18 reviews

About the Course

In this course we will introduce you to Google Sheets, Google’s cloud-based spreadsheet software, included with Google Workspace. With Google Sheets, you can create and edit spreadsheets directly in your web browser—no special software is required. Multiple people can work simultaneously, you can see people’s changes as they make them, and every change is saved automatically. You will learn how to open Google Sheets, create a blank spreadsheet, and create a spreadsheet from a template. You will add, import, sort, filter and format your data using Google Sheets and learn how to work across different file types. Formulas and functions allow you to make quick calculations and better use your data. We will look at creating a basic formula, using functions, and referencing data. You will also learn how to add a chart to your spreadsheet. Google Sheets spreadsheets are easy to share. We will look at the different ways you can share with others. We will also discuss how to track changes and manage versions of your Google Sheets spreadsheets. Google Workspace makes it easy to collaborate with your team, clients, and others wherever they are. We will look at some of the collaboration options available to you in Google Sheets. Examples include commenting, action items, and notifications....

Top reviews

JT

Jan 23, 2022

Awesome course. I am familiar with using spreadsheets as part of my job. However this course taught me quite a few things I didn't know that will help in making my job easier. Great job Google.

SR

Jul 13, 2021

Filter by:

1 - 19 of 19 Reviews for Google Sheets

By Salman R

Jul 14, 2021

It was really helpful. There are many small things I don't know, by taking this course now I have proper knowledge about Google Sheets.

By Jose R

Aug 18, 2021

E​asy to learn and very informative.

By Abhinav V

Apr 27, 2021

interactive and interesting course

By Brenda O

May 9, 2021

Very useful course!

By BHANU S K

May 5, 2021

very good course

By MAHADEV S N

Jun 13, 2021

Needful Course.

By �Sadman S R

Apr 16, 2022

A​lthough the course was good for introduction, the problem is that the steps are not shown in the videos alongside the corresponding narrations. That is, the videos contain still images instead of any sort of demonstration. Besides, questions in the quizzes are too few to evaluate the learning.

By J T

Jan 24, 2022

By Novie I S

Nov 24, 2021

Cara mudah dan cepat belajar melalui google coursera

By Chima A

Oct 26, 2021

Course was educational and practical enough.

By Anindya C

Dec 19, 2021

Very much helpful for absolute beginners.

By Elah M S

May 20, 2022

Love how the fundamentals were covered!

By Themba S

Mar 17, 2022

I enjoyed the course

By SOHOU K D W E

May 27, 2021

Great Course

By Afolabi I

Aug 3, 2021

I learnt new things which has enhanced my ability to use google sheets better

By Joshua H

Jan 8, 2022

Exercises were great. Lectures were mediocre.

By Sibongile B

Apr 23, 2022

it was a very practical course

By Kristi H

Jul 8, 2021

Very basic skill building course. This teaches you the absolute basics of Google Sheets. Do not expect a deep dive here.

By Daniel M A

May 18, 2021

The speaker English pronunciation is not easy to understand for non English mother tongue students

