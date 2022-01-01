No prior experience required.
What you will learn
Demonstrate the key features of Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Meet and Google Chat
Secure, share and collaborate with others in Google Workspace
Configure Google Workspace to suit your way of working
Solve business challenges using Google Workspace
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Projects will challenge students to solve business challenges using Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Meet and Google Chat.
It is recommended that students engage with this content using a Chromebook, Windows, or Mac OS computer with Google Chrome installed, plus a managed Google Workspace account.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 8 Courses in this Specialization
Gmail
Gmail is Google’s cloud based email service that allows you to access your messages from any computer or device with just a web browser.
Google Calendar
With Google Calendar, you can quickly schedule meetings and events and get reminders about upcoming activities, so you always know what’s next. Google Calendar is designed for teams, so it’s easy to share your schedule with others and create multiple calendars that you and your team can use together.
Google Drive
Google Drive is Google’s cloud-based file storage service. Google Drive lets you keep all your work in one place, view different file formats without the need for additional software, and access your files from any device.
Google Docs
With Google Docs, your documents are stored in the cloud, and you can access them from any computer or device. You create and edit documents right in your web browser; no special software is required. Even better, multiple people can work at the same time, you can see people’s changes as they make them, and every change is saved automatically.
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.