Spreadsheets for Beginners using Google Sheets
2,049 ratings
42,014 already enrolled
Develop an introductory understanding of how spreadsheets work
Build a spreadsheet model to analyze household expenses
This 2-hour long project-based course is an introduction to spreadsheets. We’ll be using Google Sheets in this project, which is the free spreadsheet program offered by Google. With that said, most of the concepts that you will learn in this project will be applicable to other spreadsheet programs, such as Microsoft Excel. We will cover the following concepts in a hands-on manner: - Basic data entry, formatting and calculations - Relative and absolute cell references - Basic functions: concatenate, split, sum, average, median, min, max, count, counta - Advanced functions: vlookup, if, and, or, iferror, countif, countifs, averageif, averageifs, sumif, sumifs - Dealing with error messages - Conditional formatting - Filtering and sorting - Basic charts to visualize our data We will end the project by applying these concepts and create a basic spreadsheet model that helps us analyze household expenses. Note: If you don't have a Google account, you will need to create one to be able to complete the content.
Spreadsheet
Business essentials
Google Sheets
Data Analysis
Data Visualization (DataViz)
by MCFeb 16, 2021
I super love this! I did enjoy learning. I learned a lot on some basics that I didn't even know. This will help me further in my current job as we frequently use Google Sheets. Kudos!
by RSAug 2, 2020
It was an wonderful learning and hats off to the instructor. Thanks a lot for the detail step by step guidance and explanation which makes the project very easy to understand and complete.
by BSAug 29, 2020
The Course is too good for beginners just try it ones' you will learn very good basic things about Excel. A good approach by the instructor It's a unique way to study the project in Excel.
by RCOct 27, 2020
I have learned a lot that I didn't know that there were still a lot of functions that are very beneficial and very useful especially in doing the daily tasks about excel and spreadsheets.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
