SK
Aug 9, 2020
If you are looking for basics of excel sheet then this course has it all. Trust my words and patiently attempt this guide with practically doing things parallel. it will help you understand better.
TM
Sep 30, 2020
This has been a wonderful experience learning the core of using excel and google sheets in details, understanding the use of every function and formulas and their application in real world problems
By M K M•
May 9, 2020
This course has helped me on understanding the basics of spreadsheet. It is a good project and I would recommend it.
Note :- Data consumption is a bit high since we use cloud platform.
By Amanda J•
Jun 19, 2020
This has the potential to be an excellent course however several factors meant I was not able to fully participate.
It seemed that the version I was using via the module was different to the instructor, there were several things that was being shown that was not available to me.
There were also several times that it is suggested to complete tasks but the way to complete them had not been shown.
There was also no instruction in relation to using the split screen, I found if very difficult to navigate given the size available, even in full screen this stayed mid size
As such I would not suggest that this is a true beginner course.
However if could be excellent with some corrections and a little additional instruction.
By Cleotilde T F•
Jun 2, 2020
I learn a lot about Google sheets. Through this, I'm more confident in using it and it is very helpful to me as teacher. I have now an idea how to utilize the software. I like the way the lessons presented ;however the video about Task 7.1 is corrupted so I was discouraged at the last part of the session. Anyway, thank you very much for imparting your knowledge to us.
By Eve•
Jun 11, 2020
This course is a great introduction to using google spreadsheet. While the functions are similar to excel, they are not the same and some functions may be located in different areas. Having someone go through the process with was helpful in deciphering the difference between spreadsheets and excel.
By Javier B•
May 1, 2020
I liked it very much, I have been Excel for over 20 years now and I can't believe there were some simple formulas I didn't even know they existed and now will bring happiness to my data working time... Cheers!
By Mario A C•
Apr 4, 2020
Fantastic hands-on project! I use excel every day for work, but this project helped me a lot to refresh my excel knowledge in a very practical and entertained way. Gracias Alex!
By Alok U•
Jun 17, 2020
This course was good and made with real-time datasheets. This helped me a lot to learn more basics about spreadsheets. Thank you
By Arvindh R K ( B )•
Jul 25, 2020
Important points were brushed aside and simpler pointes were discussed in detail (Ex: Reason for false in Vlookup)
Very primitive course content. Anyone who is aware of MS office will feel nothing significant by doing this course
Very slow paced
By Kashish G•
Jun 15, 2020
This Project is Really Awesome! I'm Definitely Going to Ask My Friends to Join for this Project Too!! During the Project I Came Across Different Challenges and Got the Chance to Polish My Skills By Solving Them!!!
By Muhammad U F•
May 28, 2020
This guided project concept is amazing especially to learn the software. Coursera always stay first by taking innovative steps. Keep it up and start more guided projects for Civil Engineering software.
By Md. I A•
Jun 3, 2020
This course is really good for beginners like me who have zero knowledge about spreadsheets. This course helped me a lot to understand better and do simple task in google sheets.
By Dr. U F F•
Jun 3, 2020
This project was great. I always wanted to upgrade my Spreadsheet skills as I was proficient in Docs and Slides. Coursera is a wonderful platform for enhancing skills from home.
By MOHAMMED M•
May 27, 2020
The explanation is good and practical . If you are interests in knowledge in the flied you can it . It will help you to understands about google sheet and usage of it.
By Abhishek P G•
Jun 14, 2020
In this course, i will learn about a lot of different ways to join ideas to make more complex and interesting topic of Spreadsheets for Beginners using Google Sheets
By Hemal Y•
Jun 5, 2020
This is one of the best course which i have done. The instructor gives practical knowledge from scratch and i enjoy learning this course.
By Catherine S•
Jun 11, 2020
Last part of the course with advanced function is really worth having a look. I'mprofficient but still learned things. Well done.
By Hector C•
Jul 18, 2020
Great course......really enjoyed the guided instructor. A deeper dive into formulas/functions as a next course would make sense.
By Franklyn O J V S•
Jun 3, 2020
It is a very useful course. Just what a beginner needs to understand how Google Sheets works. I recommend it to you.
By Charice B U•
Jun 16, 2020
Good for beginners and very easy to those who already know excel. :) Thanks for the certificate! :)
By preethi S•
Sep 19, 2020
This course gives an excellent foundation to spreadsheets. With the things you learn about in this course you can try a lot of things on your own.
The best thing about this course is that we can simultaneously work with the instructor to learn.
By Themba M•
Oct 1, 2020
By Siddharth K•
Aug 10, 2020
By Adelly J G O•
Jun 12, 2020
Recommended for beginners who are willing to take some time out of their daily schedule for some extra practice. Some concepts are very fast-paced but all are explained with examples.
By Imran S•
Jan 14, 2021
Great project for undergraduates who don't have necessary spreadsheet skills. This project will deepen your knowledge of using spreadsheet (for beginners).
By Andrés M S•
May 6, 2020
No es largo y va directo a lo necesario, enseña cosas muy útiles mediante la metodología propuesta la cual es muy práctica y asegura el aprendizaje