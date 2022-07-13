Excel for Beginners: Introduction to Spreadsheets
Create and format a table of data in a spreadsheet
Use formulae and functions to derive knowledge from raw data
Use conditional formatting to provide better readability to tables
This 1-hour, project-based course is an introduction to spreadsheets. We’ll be using Excel on the Web in this project, which is the free spreadsheet program offered by Microsoft. However, all of the concepts that you will learn in this project will be applicable to other spreadsheet programs, such as LibreOffice Calc and Google Sheets. We will cover the following concepts in a hands-on manner: - Basic data entry, formatting and calculations - Relative and absolute cell references - Formulae and basic functions: sum, average, min, max - Conditional formatting Please Note: If you don't have a free Microsoft account, you will need to create one to be able to complete the content.
Spreadsheet
Microsoft Excel
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and set-up
Basic Data-Entry
Basic Cell-Formatting
Create an Inventory Table
Optional Activity: Format the Inventory Table
Creating Handy Calculations
Absolute and Relative Cell-Referencing
Conditional Formatting
Optional Activity: Add New Calculations and Formatting
