This 1-hour, project-based course is an introduction to spreadsheets. We’ll be using Excel on the Web in this project, which is the free spreadsheet program offered by Microsoft. However, all of the concepts that you will learn in this project will be applicable to other spreadsheet programs, such as LibreOffice Calc and Google Sheets. We will cover the following concepts in a hands-on manner: - Basic data entry, formatting and calculations - Relative and absolute cell references - Formulae and basic functions: sum, average, min, max - Conditional formatting Please Note: If you don't have a free Microsoft account, you will need to create one to be able to complete the content....
