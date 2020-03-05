About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Spreadsheet
  • Google Sheets
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Reporting
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Google Sheets: how to create, edit, and print your spreadsheet

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Working with formulas and functions: how to import and analyze your data

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Telling stories with data: how to design your sheet to highlight trends

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 16 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Supercharge your sheet: how to create charts, pivot tables, and reports

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

