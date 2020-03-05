Google Sheets is a robust, cloud-based application that empowers you to create sophisticated spreadsheets. Whether you are working at your desk—or from your smartphone or tablet on-the-go—Google Sheets helps you organize, analyze, and share your most important data. In this course for Sheets users, you’ll learn how to make your own supercharged spreadsheets, incorporating powerful functions and visualizations to accelerate your data analysis and share meaningful insights with your team. Follow along with exercises and a companion spreadsheet to practice new skills as you encounter them.
- Spreadsheet
- Google Sheets
- Data Analysis
- Data Reporting
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Welcome to Google Sheets: how to create, edit, and print your spreadsheet
Getting started with Google Sheets is simple. Let’s start with the basics. Learn how to create and edit your spreadsheet. Then print or publish it to the web.
Working with formulas and functions: how to import and analyze your data
Anyone can be a data analyst with Google Sheets. Learn how to use formulas, functions, and other key features to help you analyze data effectively.
Telling stories with data: how to design your sheet to highlight trends
Explore how Google Sheets allows you to design spreadsheets that are both aesthetically pleasing and informative.
Supercharge your sheet: how to create charts, pivot tables, and reports
Google Sheets empowers you to detect and visualize data with no advanced coding required. This module will show you how to generate charts, pivot tables, and other shareable reports of your data.
It's a great course I was surprised and some of the stuff you can do with Sheets. I'm also surprised more businesses aren't using it.
The sheet in videos could be closer and darker. Hard to read and follow because they are hard to see. Otherwise the course is a great way to get started with Google sheets.
This is one the good courses which i learnt on coursera and to providing me this course i'm very thankful to coursera and the whole team.
I learnt a lot in this course. I will recommend it anytime, any day, to anyone who is interested in learning google sheets and google forms.
