CY
Jan 21, 2020
A nice survey of Google Sheets, what is possible and how to. Should be a relatively easy effort to go through. Learning probably come after the course and repeated use of Google Sheets.
SS
Dec 2, 2020
Such a fun course! She made learning so simple. I previously tried taking a course about Excel and wasn't really getting it but this was great! Thank you so much!
By charles y•
Jan 21, 2020
By EBENEZER O O•
May 11, 2020
I learnt a lot in this course. I will recommend it anytime, any day, to anyone who is interested in learning google sheets and google forms.
By Kirsten K•
Jan 4, 2020
Some sections were skipped through very quickly, not explained in the exact terms used (for forumlas) and you can't see clearly what's happening on the screen/spreadsheet). It's important to know how to get the right ranges for your data and see the formulas being used.
By Anderson M•
Jul 13, 2020
I have always worked with Google Sheet, but this course and the instruction explanations made my knowledge about it much better. I'm another person with another knowledge. Thank you so much.
By Samantha•
Dec 3, 2020
By Brandon H•
Dec 30, 2019
A great, user-friendly intro to sheets functionality. The info was extremely easy to digest and reiterate. Great resources provided for learners
By marshall l•
Mar 6, 2020
It's a great course I was surprised and some of the stuff you can do with Sheets. I'm also surprised more businesses aren't using it.
By Yasoda S K•
May 1, 2020
It is a recommended course for the people never seen (or new to) Google sheets or Excel. But a person who can comfortably work with excel and having knowledge on how to share files in Google drive, they can brush up their basics (not as recommended). Don't expect any in-depth explanations, it is a course purely meant for introducing a graphical user interface. The great thing about this course is while undergoing you can realize huge material available to learn about google sheets also.
By Sandeep•
Jul 9, 2020
It was a really helpful course and I am looking forward to use the cool features that I have learned here in the real world.
By SAURABH M•
Mar 17, 2020
Very nice course offered.
I was surprised with some great stuffs in sheets.
My suggestion is to spend more time on formulas.
By Nana B•
Aug 16, 2020
its was really educational for beginners like myself, now i can at least do something with google sheets and google forms. seeing forward to advanced tutorials.
By Adrienne O•
Mar 21, 2020
Solid introductory course. Will leave you intrigued as to what more you can learn about the abilities of Google Sheets.
By HASKAR B U•
Jul 15, 2020
The videos and readings helped me to get adequate information on working with Google Sheets.Thanks to all............
By Edem K•
Nov 28, 2019
Overall, happy with the course. I wish more time was spent on the formulas and graphing sections, however, I can appreciate that this is just an introductory course. Useful to anyone looking to get a grasp of sheets.
By Chandni D•
May 6, 2020
The view of the sheets was horrible. I had to strain and see what formulas were being input. Not just that the explanation of the formulas and tasks was done almost assuming a beginner an understand it. One of the worse courses of coursera and this is an important course that needs to be dealt with properly. Believe me youtube videos on google sheets are far better. Maybe take a few lessons from there.
By DJoseph C•
Jul 21, 2020
She worked through the spreadsheet way to fast to follow along. The Excel spread sheet that she used was to large and complex to follow easily. Compared to the other courses that I am taking from different universities, this course shouldn't even be available in the catalog.
By RAYADURGAM K K•
May 4, 2020
I liked the byte sized sessions and learnt a lot in quick time and was amazed at google sheets can do compared to traditional microsoft excel, I liked the translate and visualizations with the help of a click and I feel good about google more
By David A B M•
Jun 11, 2020
Es un buen curso para todos aquellos que están interesados en aprender a utilizar las hojas de Google. Es realmente útil todo lo que se aprende en el curso.
By Nathanael K•
Dec 26, 2019
This course has taught me a lot of shortcuts and has taught me how to use google sheets properly.
By Linzi S•
Apr 29, 2020
A decent overview of some of the features of Google Sheets. Some of the assessments (in Weeks 2, 3 and 4) seem to have mistakes in the answer keys (going by my own experience and multiple comments in the forum - the opposite of confidence building) and were very conceptual for a beginner. It would have been much better to have a step by step "how to" guide especially for the formulas and analysis sections. The instructor whizzed through crucial topics and focused on niche features instead.
By Derek S•
May 12, 2020
The instructor is a good speaker, and she starts off pretty smoothly. However, by the time you get to the later modules, she is rapidly inputting formulas and demonstrating procedures that are too fast to follow or understand.
Additionally, nearly every test (at the end of each module) has a mistake in either the directions or the answer sheet.
I would NOT pay for this course until these errors are fixed!
By Praphat C•
Mar 22, 2020
the short vdo motivated to finish the course, but it's not in detail, just roughly and general explanation. it should be demonstrated before and after applying the tools to visualize appropriately.
By Adam D S•
Mar 30, 2020
Carpet bombed with metalanguage and very brief descriptions. Hard to follow when so much is thrown at you all at once.
By AMIT C D•
Nov 8, 2020
Some sections were skipped through very quickly, not explained in the exact terms used
By Solana T•
Jul 4, 2020
I enjoyed the course a lot. What I liked about it the most was being able to have the option to improve your grade, rewind the video sessions, take notes/ highlight notes, and work ahead. I finished this course in 2 1/2 weeks. Although, one thing I would recommend is slowing your video speed, she does go through some things very quickly and without explaining exactly how she did something. Listen carefully but also pay attention to her demonstrations.