Mar 30, 2022
Super informative and fun. Learned a few new concepts and can apply them in Google sheets. Excellent time saving tips and tricks.
May 9, 2022
It was a great course but for my personnal point of view, It needed some more advaced features to be considered advanced.
By Kenny C•
Dec 1, 2021
Good introduction for Google Sheets. How can you not give it a 5 stars for the Activity 9 Explained section that is only 2 seconds long. Totally impressive, I thought 3 seconds from other sections were the absolute limit. I was wrong.
By Carlos M•
Mar 16, 2022
I'm so hyped up with Google Spreadsheets. I'm aiming to master the whole application and who knows maybe ace the app to the point where I had no trouble whatsoever in answering random questionnaires online.
By Aida C•
Mar 31, 2022
By JHFernando M•
May 10, 2022
By Dylan A•
Sep 20, 2021
Very nice for beginners, this will be helpful for the community, and I hope to share this with my colleagues.
By Jason J•
Apr 29, 2022
I really like this course. I am definitly more confident in my abilities to utilize sheets and its tools.
By SWIFT G L•
Sep 26, 2021
thank you so much ,I love this provision, it has really coursed a real change in my life and thinking.
By Rajat A•
Oct 16, 2021
Simple but highly effective! Must for anyone working in a organisation using Google Workspace
By shahid j•
Feb 12, 2022
Excelent and wonderful course for beginner
By Claude D L•
Oct 13, 2021
great course
very easy to follow along
By Bakhytzhan K•
Sep 13, 2021
Good courses, recommend for everyone!
By Razvan G•
Oct 25, 2021
Very good course !
By Rachel S•
May 6, 2022
Very helpful!
By AnÍbal G G•
Nov 15, 2021
very good
By Joshua H•
Jan 9, 2022
Lectures were decent but the activities were great. The main issue though is that this course isn't quite up to date since Google sheets is now a bit different than it was when this course was created.
By Rahul K•
Sep 20, 2021
MORE USEFUL & EXPENCIVE FOR ME
By David M•
Dec 12, 2021
It was a pretty short course that didn't really get into advance Google Sheets functions and formulas as much as I was hoping.
By Kim O•
Sep 21, 2021
The recordings of the guy with an accept were very choppy and the first few words of each sentence was cut off. Very annoying.
By Lina B•
Jan 19, 2022
the exam doesn't work its stuck