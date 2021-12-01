Chevron Left
This course builds on some of the concepts covered in the earlier Google Sheets course. In this course, you will learn how to apply and customize themes In Google Sheets, and explore conditional formatting options. You will learn about some of Google Sheets’ advanced formulas and functions. You will explore how to create formulas using functions, and you will also learn how to reference and validate your data in a Google Sheet. Spreadsheets can hold millions of numbers, formulas, and text. Making sense of all of that data can be difficult without a summary or visualization. This course explores the data visualization options in Google Sheets, such as charts and pivot tables. Google Forms are online surveys used to collect data and provide the opportunity for quick data analysis. You will explore how Forms and Sheets work together by connecting collected Form data to a spreadsheet, or by creating a Form from an existing spreadsheet....

By Kenny C

Dec 1, 2021

Good introduction for Google Sheets. How can you not give it a 5 stars for the Activity 9 Explained section that is only 2 seconds long. Totally impressive, I thought 3 seconds from other sections were the absolute limit. I was wrong.

By Carlos M

Mar 16, 2022

I'm so hyped up with Google Spreadsheets. I'm aiming to master the whole application and who knows maybe ace the app to the point where I had no trouble whatsoever in answering random questionnaires online.

By Aida C

Mar 31, 2022

Super informative and fun. Learned a few new concepts and can apply them in Google sheets. Excellent time saving tips and tricks.

By JHFernando M

May 10, 2022

It was a great course but for my personnal point of view, It needed some more advaced features to be considered advanced.

By Dylan A

Sep 20, 2021

Very nice for beginners, this will be helpful for the community, and I hope to share this with my colleagues.

By Jason J

Apr 29, 2022

I really like this course. I am definitly more confident in my abilities to utilize sheets and its tools.

By SWIFT G L

Sep 26, 2021

thank you so much ,I love this provision, it has really coursed a real change in my life and thinking.

By Rajat A

Oct 16, 2021

Simple but highly effective! Must for anyone working in a organisation using Google Workspace

By shahid j

Feb 12, 2022

Excelent and wonderful course for beginner

By Claude D L

Oct 13, 2021

great course

very easy to follow along

By Bakhytzhan K

Sep 13, 2021

Good courses, recommend for everyone!

By Razvan G

Oct 25, 2021

Very good course !

By Rachel S

May 6, 2022

Very helpful!

By AnÍbal G G

Nov 15, 2021

very good

By Joshua H

Jan 9, 2022

Lectures were decent but the activities were great. The main issue though is that this course isn't quite up to date since Google sheets is now a bit different than it was when this course was created.

By Rahul K

Sep 20, 2021

MORE USEFUL & EXPENCIVE FOR ME

By David M

Dec 12, 2021

It was a pretty short course that didn't really get into advance Google Sheets functions and formulas as much as I was hoping.

By Kim O

Sep 21, 2021

The recordings of the guy with an accept were very choppy and the first few words of each sentence was cut off. Very annoying.

By Lina B

Jan 19, 2022

the exam doesn't work its stuck

