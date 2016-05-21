About this Course

English

Skills you will gain

  • Monte Carlo Method
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Linear Programming (LP)
  • Solver
English

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Spreadsheets: A Tool for Thinking with Numbers

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

From Spreadsheet to Model

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Addressing Uncertainty and Probability in Models

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Simulation and Optimization

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

