The simple spreadsheet is one of the most powerful data analysis tools that exists, and it’s available to almost anyone. Major corporations and small businesses alike use spreadsheet models to determine where key measures of their success are now, and where they are likely to be in the future. But in order to get the most out of a spreadsheet, you have the know-how to use it. This course is designed to give you an introduction to basic spreadsheet tools and formulas so that you can begin harness the power of spreadsheets to map the data you have now and to predict the data you may have in the future. Through short, easy-to-follow demonstrations, you’ll learn how to use Excel or Sheets so that you can begin to build models and decision trees in future courses in this Specialization.
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Monte Carlo Method
- Microsoft Excel
- Linear Programming (LP)
- Solver
Offered by
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Spreadsheets: A Tool for Thinking with Numbers
This module was designed to introduce you to the history of spreadsheets, their basic capabilities, and how they can be used to create models. You'll learn the different types of data used in spreadsheets, spreadsheet notations for mathematical operations, common built-in formulas and functions, conditional expressions, relative and absolute references, and how to identify and correct circular references. By the end of this module, you'll understand the context of spreadsheets, be able to navigate a spreadsheet, use built-in formulas and functions in spreadsheets, create your own simple formulas, and identify and correct common errors so you can put spreadsheets to work for you.
From Spreadsheet to Model
In this module, you'll move from spreadsheet to model, so you can begin to create your own models that reflect real-world events. You'll learn how to organize and lay out model elements, as well as the types of objective functions and their use. You'll also learn what-if analysis and scenarios, sensitivity analysis, and other classic models. By the end of this module, you'll be able to design a spreadsheet reflecting assumptions, decision variables, and outcomes, create a basic cashflow model, evaluate a small business opportunity, conduct what-if analysis, identify key variables using sensitivity analysis, and linear programming models and deterministic models.
Addressing Uncertainty and Probability in Models
This module was designed to introduce you to how you can use spreadsheets to address uncertainty and probability. You'll learn about random variables, probability distributions, power, exponential, and log functions in model formulas, models for calculating probability trees and decision trees, how to use regression tools to make predictions, as well as multiple regression. By the end of this module, you'll be able to measure correlations between variables using spreadsheet statistical functions, understand the results of functions that calculate correlations, use regression tools to make predictions, and improve forecasts with multiple regression.
Simulation and Optimization
In this module, you'll learn to use spreadsheets to implement Monte Carlo simulations as well as linear programs for optimization. You'll examine the purpose of Monte Carlo simulations, how to implement Monte Carlo simulations in spreadsheets, the types of problems you can address with linear programs and how to implement those linear programs in spreadsheets. By the end of this module, you'll be able to model uncertainty and risk in spreadsheets, and use Excel's solver to optimize resources to reach a desired outcome. You'll also be able to identify the similarities and differences between Excel and Sheets, and be prepared for the next course in the Business and Financial Modeling Specialization.
Reviews
- 5 stars50.34%
- 4 stars27.09%
- 3 stars13.79%
- 2 stars5.54%
- 1 star3.21%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO SPREADSHEETS AND MODELS
The course is worth the time , the faculty teaches you about some complicated advance formulae with so much clarity and ease that even beginners can be pro in excel related to business and finance.
So many tools that I knew existed and have tried to use the How-To's to learn how they work and until the Prof takes you through them one-at-a-time, they never make sense. Great Stuff!
It is very good course. however The lecture should explain the type of model more specifically or the PDF file should be more content. Esp for non-native speaker student like me.
Would give this course 5 stars to be honest. It's just that the lecture slides are not informative enough (only course outlines are there) & look like they weren't made seriously.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.