Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Business and Financial Modeling Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Modeling
  • Risk
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Simulation
University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1: Modeling Decisions in Low Uncertainty Settings

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 60 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: Risk and Reward: Modeling High Uncertainty Settings

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3: Choosing Distributions that Fit Your Data

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 81 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4: Balancing Risk and Reward Using Simulation

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 53 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

