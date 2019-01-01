Professor Savin’s research expertise is centered on operational aspects of health care delivery, improving patient access to care, and optimal management of diagnostic and treatment capacity. His articles have appeared in Management Science, Operations Research, and Manufacturing and Service Operations Management, among others, and he also actively participates in editorial activities for several premier journals including Management Science, Operations Research, Manufacturing and Service Operations Management, and Production and Operations Management. Professor Savin teaches a PhD course on optimization, the core MBA course on Business Analytics, and the core undergraduate course on Operations and Information Management.