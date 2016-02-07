About this Course

31,068 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Business Analytics Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Simulation
  • Mathematical Optimization
  • Solver
  • Decision Tree
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Business Analytics Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(6,170 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction, Descriptive and Predictive Analytics

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 145 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Prescriptive Analytics, Low Uncertainty

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 96 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Predictive Analytics, Risk

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 85 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Prescriptive Analytics, High Uncertainty

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 133 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM OPERATIONS ANALYTICS

View all reviews

About the Business Analytics Specialization

Business Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder