Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Statistics
  • Lean Six Sigma
  • Data Analysis
  • Minitab
University of Amsterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Data and Lean Six Sigma

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 54 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Understanding and visualizing data

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Using probability distributions

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Introduction to testing

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Testing: numerical Y and categorical X

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

