SkillUp EdTech
Intro to Lean Six Sigma and Project Identification Methods
Intro to Lean Six Sigma and Project Identification Methods

This course is part of ASQ-Certified Six Sigma Yellow Belt Exam Prep Specialization

Taught in English

Skill-Up EdTech Team
E R Suresh Narain

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

7 hours (approximately)
What you'll learn

  • Identify the problem or opportunity to be addressed and then define specific and measurable goals for the project.

  • Develop a project charter, including its objectives, scope, and required resources.

  • Identify the needs and expectations of the customers directly affected by the problem or process under consideration.

  • Create a high-level process map to visualize the process flow and identify areas for improvement.

Skills you'll gain

7 hours (approximately)
There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will gain an overview of the goal, origin, and evolution of the problem-solving approaches of Lean and Six Sigma. This module will equip you with the essential knowledge and skills required to contribute to process improvement initiatives in your organization effectively. You will also be introduced to each of the phases of the define, measure, analyze, improve, and control (DMAIC) approach and its role in driving continuous improvement and waste reduction.

10 videos3 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn how to effectively measure and analyze performance in Lean Six Sigma projects. This first step comprises a detailed review to identify areas where improvements can make a difference. This module will also dive into consumer feedback to determine their requirements and expectations. After gathering consumer insights, you will learn how to determine critical-to-quality (CTQ) measures and KPIs for monitoring current conditions and future improvement activities. This aligns the company’s focus on customer satisfaction and strategic goals with a comprehensive, data-driven approach to continuous improvement.

4 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will deep-dive into your organizational processes and the tools to be used for executing process improvements. You will be introduced to a visual representation technique called process mapping, which is used to document and understand the flow of a process from start to finish. The module also discusses how process maps help identify inefficiencies, bottlenecks, and opportunities for improvement. Additionally, you will learn about another tool called SIPOC, which stands for suppliers, inputs, process, outputs, and customers, representing the key elements involved in a process. SIPOC diagrams provide a high-level view of the process and its stakeholders and help to define and understand its boundaries. It also helps identify the critical requirements and potential sources of variation. Here, you will also learn how to develop a comprehensive project charter for your Lean Six Sigma initiatives. Further, you will be introduced to the essential elements of a project charter, its purpose, and its significance in project management. Finally, you will learn about the risk and how to control them and reduce their impact.

5 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt

This is a peer-review assignment based on the concepts taught in the Introduction to Lean Six Sigma and Project Identification Methods course. In this assignment, you will be provided with real-life scenarios. You will be asked to explain how the DMAIC process can be applied to improve processes.

2 readings1 peer review

Instructors

Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,215 learners

SkillUp EdTech

