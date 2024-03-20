The course will equip you with the competencies and essential skills required to excel in the American Society for Quality (ASQ) Certified Six Sigma Yellow Belt (CSSYB) exam and contribute effectively to process improvement initiatives. The course provides an overview of Lean Six Sigma as a powerful methodology for process improvement, the define, measure, analyze, improve, and control (DMAIC) framework, measurement systems analysis (MSA), and various data collection methods.
Intro to Lean Six Sigma and Project Identification Methods
Identify the problem or opportunity to be addressed and then define specific and measurable goals for the project.
Develop a project charter, including its objectives, scope, and required resources.
Identify the needs and expectations of the customers directly affected by the problem or process under consideration.
Create a high-level process map to visualize the process flow and identify areas for improvement.
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you will gain an overview of the goal, origin, and evolution of the problem-solving approaches of Lean and Six Sigma. This module will equip you with the essential knowledge and skills required to contribute to process improvement initiatives in your organization effectively. You will also be introduced to each of the phases of the define, measure, analyze, improve, and control (DMAIC) approach and its role in driving continuous improvement and waste reduction.
In this module, you will learn how to effectively measure and analyze performance in Lean Six Sigma projects. This first step comprises a detailed review to identify areas where improvements can make a difference. This module will also dive into consumer feedback to determine their requirements and expectations. After gathering consumer insights, you will learn how to determine critical-to-quality (CTQ) measures and KPIs for monitoring current conditions and future improvement activities. This aligns the company’s focus on customer satisfaction and strategic goals with a comprehensive, data-driven approach to continuous improvement.
In this module, you will deep-dive into your organizational processes and the tools to be used for executing process improvements. You will be introduced to a visual representation technique called process mapping, which is used to document and understand the flow of a process from start to finish. The module also discusses how process maps help identify inefficiencies, bottlenecks, and opportunities for improvement. Additionally, you will learn about another tool called SIPOC, which stands for suppliers, inputs, process, outputs, and customers, representing the key elements involved in a process. SIPOC diagrams provide a high-level view of the process and its stakeholders and help to define and understand its boundaries. It also helps identify the critical requirements and potential sources of variation. Here, you will also learn how to develop a comprehensive project charter for your Lean Six Sigma initiatives. Further, you will be introduced to the essential elements of a project charter, its purpose, and its significance in project management. Finally, you will learn about the risk and how to control them and reduce their impact.
This is a peer-review assignment based on the concepts taught in the Introduction to Lean Six Sigma and Project Identification Methods course. In this assignment, you will be provided with real-life scenarios. You will be asked to explain how the DMAIC process can be applied to improve processes.
