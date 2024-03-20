SkillUp EdTech
ASQ-Certified Six Sigma Yellow Belt Exam Prep Specialization Specialization
SkillUp EdTech

ASQ-Certified Six Sigma Yellow Belt Exam Prep Specialization Specialization

Prepare for Six Sigma Yellow Belt certification. Master Six Sigma methodologies and become a specialist in process improvement and operational excellence

Taught in English

Skill-Up EdTech Team
E R Suresh Narain

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe the fundamentals of Lean Six Sigma methodology and its application.

  • Explain the DMAIC framework and its role in process improvement.

  • Implement the relevant tool to conduct root cause analysis for identifying the underlying causes in your process.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

March 2024

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from SkillUp EdTech
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Intro to Lean Six Sigma and Project Identification Methods

Course 17 hours

What you'll learn

  • Identify the problem or opportunity to be addressed and then define specific and measurable goals for the project.

  • Develop a project charter, including its objectives, scope, and required resources.

  • Identify the needs and expectations of the customers directly affected by the problem or process under consideration.

  • Create a high-level process map to visualize the process flow and identify areas for improvement.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Lean Methodology
Category: Sipoc
Category: DMAIC framework
Category: Measurement system analysis (MSA)
Category: Six Sigma Metrics

Data Collection and Root Cause Analysis

Course 26 hours

What you'll learn

  • Define data requirements to gather relevant data from the process using appropriate data collection methods.

  • Calculate baseline process performance metrics based on the collected data. 

  • Analyze data for variations and use data analysis tools and techniques to identify the root causes for the problem or variation. 

Skills you'll gain

Category: Lean Six Sigma
Category: Business Process Mapping
Category: DMAIC framework
Category: Root cause analysis
Category: Critical to quality (CTQ)

Improvement Techniques and Control Tools

Course 38 hours

What you'll learn

  • Implement the identified solutions to bring improvement by making process amendments and introducing new tools or technologies.

  • Optimize the process to maximize the impact of the improvement solutions.

  • Define and implement control measures to monitor the process and ensure it stays on track.

  • Implement mechanisms to sustain the improvements over the long term.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Eight types of waste
Category: Poka Yoke
Category: Control tools for continuous and discreet data
Category: Six Sigma
Category: Lean tools and techniques

Instructors

Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,987 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions