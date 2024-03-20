Prepare for a career in the field of quality and process improvements and learn in-demand skills like Lean and Six Sigma methodologies and the DMAIC framework to get job-ready in less than 4 months.
The three courses in this specialization will prepare you to take the ASQ-certified Six Sigma Yellow Belt (CSSYB) examination. The CSSYB certification adopts the approach of advancing the concept and potential of using Six Sigma tools and methodologies within an organization. By the end of this specialization, you will be able to:
Describe the fundamentals of Lean and Six Sigma methodology and its application.
Explain the DMAIC framework and its role in process improvement.
Implement the relevant tool to conduct root cause analysis for identifying the underlying causes in your process.
Each course in this specialization blends instructional material, assessments, and a final hands-on peer review assignment, and is best suited for employees who are interested in diving deep into the quality aspect of their process, understanding Six Sigma, or supporting quality projects led by Green Belts or Black Belts to enhance the overall quality and bring cost efficiencies.
Applied Learning Project
Each course in this specialization concludes with a hands-on peer-review assignment. This end-term project incorporates the learnings of the entire course and is reviewed by your peers to foster learning and feedback.
The peer-reviewed assignments will help you to:
Gain a comprehensive assessment for your assignment with diverse feedback
Actively learn with a highly engaging process of peer reviews
Gain a collaborative learning experience
The end-term projects are based on:
Six Sigma tools and methodologies
Phases and implementation of the define, measure, analyze, improve, and control (DMAIC) approach