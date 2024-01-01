Suresh is a quality professional with one decade of experience in manufacturing quality and another decade of experience in Quality Assurance services of business organizations. With a passion for process excellence in the delivery of solutions, he embraces best practices in delivering value that translates into cost savings to organizations’ business needs and gains the delight of the client. His prowess includes Process Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Business Intelligence (Metrics Management), and Process implementations and improvements in Packaging & Printing, Paper / Board Manufacturing, IT services, ITeS services, e-com services, etc HRO verticals. Currently, he focuses on Corporate Training, Process Definition, Process Implementation, Business Process engagements, and Process Capability related assignments. He constantly drives his focus on customizing quality processes for the end-user to make the processes irreversible for the client organization. The key to his approach is ‘say what you do and do what you say’ and with this approach, he drives the team to make their processes where he provides consultation. This approach has given him great results as there is ownership from the end-users and stakeholders as they (end-users and stakeholders) have made their processes and work towards successful implementation on their own. He holds a graduation in Chemical Engineering. He has been certified on Continuous Improvement tools, Software Quality Assurance, ISO Lead Assessor (ISO 9001: 2008), Six Sigma Master Black Belt (in 2014), NEBOSH, PMP, and various statistical-based techniques