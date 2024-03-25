This course will help you prepare for the American Society for Quality (ASQ) Certified Six Sigma Black Belt (CSSBB). This course covers the topics specified in the Six Sigma Black Belt Body of Knowledge (BoK), including the core concepts of Six Sigma, Lean enterprise, and other problem-solving approaches.
Six Sigma for Process Improvement
This course is part of ASQ-Certified Six Sigma Black Belt (CSSBB) Exam Prep Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Explain the core Six Sigma principles, methodologies, and techniques, with the systems and tools and their use for measurable organizational impact.
Explain the core Six Sigma principles, methodologies, techniques, and the systems and tools used for measurable organizational impact.
Discuss the commonly used Design for Six Sigma (DFSS) methodologies and related design constraints.
Describe the key concepts of each phase of the DMAIC framework for process improvement in the organization.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
March 2024
9 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you will be introduced to the Six Sigma Black Belt, its relevance in the industry, and how the CSSBB is instrumental in making measurable changes in the organization. You will take a deep dive into the core principles of the Six Sigma philosophy, including the key systems and tools. You will explore some common DfSS methodologies and delve into design constraints.
What's included
7 videos3 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will be introduced to the basic concepts of Lean enterprise and how to identify non-value-added activities. You will learn when to use Six Sigma instead of alternate problem-solving approaches and identify the screening criteria for selecting Six Sigma projects, Lean initiatives, and other continuous improvement methods. You will learn how to align Six Sigma objectives with organizational goals and the relationships between various systems, processes, and stakeholders. Finally, you will learn the importance of identification and strategic planning for Six Sigma projects.
What's included
7 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will delve deep into key concepts of the DMAIC model in accordance with Six Sigma principles. You will learn about the voice of the customer, building a business case, and the role of the project charter review in the design phase. You will explore the fundamental concepts of data collection, process characteristics, probability, and process capability. In the analyze phase, you will be introduced to risk analysis, management, and other analysis methods. In the improve phase, you will learn the key concepts of design of experiments (DOE) and implementation. Finally, in the control phase, you will get acquainted with the objectives of statistical process control (SPC), other controls, and how you can maintain controls and sustain improvement.
What's included
6 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt
This is a peer-review assignment based on the concepts taught in the Six Sigma for Process Improvement course. In this assignment, you have been provided with a real-life scenario. You need to explain how you can use Six Sigma approaches, techniques, and tools you have learned in the course to improve the efficiency of organizational processes.
What's included
1 video2 readings1 peer review
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Data Analysis? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.