Six Sigma for Process Improvement
This course is part of ASQ-Certified Six Sigma Black Belt (CSSBB) Exam Prep Specialization

What you'll learn

  • Explain the core Six Sigma principles, methodologies, and techniques, with the systems and tools and their use for measurable organizational impact.

  • Explain the core Six Sigma principles, methodologies, techniques, and the systems and tools used for measurable organizational impact.

  • Discuss the commonly used Design for Six Sigma (DFSS) methodologies and related design constraints.

  • Describe the key concepts of each phase of the DMAIC framework for process improvement in the organization.

March 2024

This course is part of the ASQ-Certified Six Sigma Black Belt (CSSBB) Exam Prep Specialization
There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will be introduced to the Six Sigma Black Belt, its relevance in the industry, and how the CSSBB is instrumental in making measurable changes in the organization. You will take a deep dive into the core principles of the Six Sigma philosophy, including the key systems and tools. You will explore some common DfSS methodologies and delve into design constraints.

7 videos3 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will be introduced to the basic concepts of Lean enterprise and how to identify non-value-added activities. You will learn when to use Six Sigma instead of alternate problem-solving approaches and identify the screening criteria for selecting Six Sigma projects, Lean initiatives, and other continuous improvement methods. You will learn how to align Six Sigma objectives with organizational goals and the relationships between various systems, processes, and stakeholders. Finally, you will learn the importance of identification and strategic planning for Six Sigma projects.

7 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will delve deep into key concepts of the DMAIC model in accordance with Six Sigma principles. You will learn about the voice of the customer, building a business case, and the role of the project charter review in the design phase. You will explore the fundamental concepts of data collection, process characteristics, probability, and process capability. In the analyze phase, you will be introduced to risk analysis, management, and other analysis methods. In the improve phase, you will learn the key concepts of design of experiments (DOE) and implementation. Finally, in the control phase, you will get acquainted with the objectives of statistical process control (SPC), other controls, and how you can maintain controls and sustain improvement.

6 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt

This is a peer-review assignment based on the concepts taught in the Six Sigma for Process Improvement course. In this assignment, you have been provided with a real-life scenario. You need to explain how you can use Six Sigma approaches, techniques, and tools you have learned in the course to improve the efficiency of organizational processes.

1 video2 readings1 peer review

Instructors

Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,215 learners

SkillUp EdTech

